Recruiting Rumblings: Weekend visitors discuss their new USC offers
USC hosted a number of 2021 prospects Saturday in the Coliseum for its 41-14 win over Arizona, and a few left with new Trojans offers.
For Hunter Barth, a 2021 safety from Queen Creek High School (Queen Creek, Ariz.), and Jaylin Smith, a 2021 corner from Bishop Alemany HS locally, it was their first offer and the jumpstart to their recruiting processes.
Both talked to TrojanSports.com to share their thoughts after the weekend.
"I was extremely excited. I thanked the coaches for the amazing opportunity and I called my coaches and family to tell them the good news," Barth said Sunday evening.
Barth, listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, then received a subsequent offer from Iowa State on Monday.
The interest from USC DBs coach Greg Burns, meanwhile, had been building for a while.
"Coach Burns came to my high school in the spring and expressed a lot of interest, and my coach recommended I go to the USC prospect camp over the summer. After having a great camp, coach Burns showed more interest and made sure to keep in contact with me," Barth said. "My high school coach, coach Joe Germaine, communicated with the coaches and continued to send USC my film. I also communicated a lot with the coaches and they told me they wanted me to come up for a game to meet with me in person."
Burns and Hawkins pulled Barth and his family aside Saturday and delivered the offer.
Blessed to recieve an offer from The University of Southern California! Huge thanks to my coaches, family, and teammates that got me here! Thank you to @CoachGregBurns, @CHawk_4, and the rest of the coaches for this amazing opportunity!#FightOn✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/dtJxe1UqFq— Hunter Barth (@hunter_barth_) October 20, 2019
