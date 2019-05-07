PHOENIX, Ariz. -- As 4-star offensive tackle Tosh Baker went through drills at Pinnacle High School's football showcase Monday night, the college coaches who had gathered to get a look at the coveted prospect stopped their conversations and focused in on his footwork.

USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno was there, along with coaches from Notre Dame, Stanford and others.

Back when the Trojans offered Baker in December, Drevno told him he thought he was one of the top 10 tackles in this 2020 class. At the time, Baker was surprised to hear that kind of praise, but as this recruiting cycle progresses the spotlight has only grown on the athletic 6-foot-8, 285-pound prospect.

He's now ranked the No. 9 tackle and No. 51 overall prospect in the class.

"It's still weird. It's still surreal. I don't think I'll ever get fully accustomed to it. It's just a blessing. It's been a lot of fun," Baker told TrojanSports.com after the showcase.

He also could be getting close to bringing it all to an unofficial end with a decision.

"I'll make it before [the] season, for sure, in the next couple of months. I'll definitely make my decision in the next couple of months," he said.

Asked if that meant nothing was imminent in the coming weeks, he said, "I don't know, time will tell."

So is USC still in the picture?

