Recruiting Rumor Mill: Key visits being made around the country

The Battle at the Beach annual 7-on-7 tournament was held in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Sunday and a lot of recruiting rumors came out of that event. With all that news and other tidbits sprinkled in here is this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill:



The four-star cornerback from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly committed to LSU in mid-May and there’s no reason to think Austin is going to flip but he’s going to take visits in the coming months to other schools. Michigan State has already gotten Austin in campus and the plan is to see Penn State, Oregon and Oklahoma soon with a trip back to Baton Rouge as well.

Colorado and Washington are the two standout programs for Bey at this point but USC assistant coach Brian Odom is also showing interest and that could be appealing to the three-star linebacker from La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat. The word is if the Trojans offer then they would be very tough to beat for Bey although other Pac-12 programs have caught his attention as well.

Alabama, Georgia, LSU and others have offered the 2024 four-star quarterback from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in recent months but Brown has been taking the recruiting process very slowly this summer. He took one visit to Oregon that especially stood out because of his growing relationship with position coach Kenny Dillingham so the Ducks should be watched here. But Brown still wants to take a lot of time, schedule more trips and he definitely won’t rush a decision.

Texas A&M and Ohio State have captured the attention of Brown-Shuler so far and the position coaches at both programs stand out a whole lot. Larry Johnson so far has been the only coach who has watched Brown-Shuler’s film with him and that has left a big impression and then the combination of coach Jimbo Fisher and position coach Elijah Robinson plus a great visit to College Station have the Aggies high on his list.

Ohio State was the dream school growing up and the Buckeyes really impressed the 2025 running back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei but Texas, Georgia and Alabama are high up on the early list as well. Davison loves the offense in Austin, he really appreciates the running back tradition in Columbus and Athens and he has numerous connections to the people close to Najee Harris so Davison knows full well about Harris’ success in Tuscaloosa. It’s early and others will be involved but watch out for those four.



Ole Miss landed Lockhart’s commitment in January and he “still loves” the Rebels, plus his brother Danny is already on the team, so new offers from USC and Alabama by no means guarantees a flip to one of those two programs. It’s certainly something to watch but any movement anytime soon is unlikely as the 2024 four-star linebacker is most focused on his junior season at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco.

His father played at USC and it’s home so the Trojans are going to play a key role early on for Mitchell but it’s not a lock that he stays in town or heads to Oregon, one of the other childhood favorites. It could certainly happen for the Gardena (Calif.) Serra 2024 standout but Notre Dame is also showing a lot of interest along with Utah and LSU and Mitchell is expecting to visit Alabama later this month.

A top five is coming from Pleasant but he’s giving absolutely no hints which programs will make the cut. The plan after that is to set some official visits during the season, some after his senior campaign and then making a commitment. While there won’t be any secrets divulged about the top schools for the Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star speedster, Pleasant is planning to go to Oregon later this summer and he absolutely loves the defense coach Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi are implementing.

Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau could be a good comp for Uiagalelei, who might be an inch or two taller even, but it was important for the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout to spend some time with Tuimoloau and others during his time at Columbus recently. The Buckeyes are definitely a major player for Uiagalelei but visits to Oregon and USC went well and there are significant draws at each program. Uiagalelei seems to be taking it slow in recruiting, though, and a visit soon to Alabama could happen.

