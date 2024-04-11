USC still has another week of spring practice after this, but transfer portal season waits for nothing.

On Thursday, On3.com's Hayes Fawcett reported that Trojans' four-star freshman offensive lineman Jason Zandamela intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens April 16.

Zandamela, out of Clearwater, Florida, was the highest-rated of USC's five offensive line signees in the 2024 recruiting class and had enrolled early to go through spring practice. He was not spotted at practice Thursday afternoon after the report of his transfer intentions.

Zandamela was the No. 1-ranked center in the 2024 recruiting class and projected to be USC's long-term answer at the position starting possibly in 2025, but he would have been behind redshirt senior Jonah Monheim, who moved from tackle to center, this season.

It's unclear why Zandamela has opted to transfer at this time. USC beat out Florida State and others for his commitment last June.