USC officially announces additions to Chad Bowden's recruiting staff

USC has reshaped and bulked up its recruiting department on the heels of hiring general manager Chad Bowden away from Notre Dame last week.
The Trojans officially announced two more additions to the staff Thursday in hiring Dre Brown, who spent last year as the director of player personnel at Illinois, and Zaire Turner, who was Notre Dame's director of player personnel.
At USC, Brown will be executive director of scouting and personnel, and Turner is assistant athletic director of recruiting operations.
The Trojans also announced new titles for three existing recruiting staffers as Weston Zernechel is now director of recruiting (previously director of player personnel), Drew Fox is NFL pro liaison/high school scouting (previously assistant director of player personnel/pro liaison and Skylar Phan is director of recruiting strategy (previously director of recruiting operations).
"We're thrilled to welcome Zaire and Dre to USC," coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. "They are both highly successful and impactful people who will make a big difference for Trojan Football. With these new hires, our administration continues its commitment to the growth of our program. We're also excited to announce the promotion of three current personnel staff members because of their outstanding work. The future is bright here at USC!"
Turner and Brown both worked with Bowden at Notre Dame.
A trailblazer in the industry, Turner was the second-ever woman to hold a director of player personnel role in college football. During her three seasons at Notre Dame (2022-24), Turner helped construct three unanimously ranked top-12 recruiting classes from 2023-2025. Prior to Notre Dame, she was a part of the Virginia Tech football recruiting staff from 2018-20.
Brown was a running back for Illinois for 2015-19 before landing a job as a football recruiting coordinator at Tennessee and then moving on to Notre Dame, where he was hired as an offensive recruiting coordinator in 2021. Brown was a defensive analyst in 2022 and recruiting analyst focusing on high school relations in 2023, before being promoted to director of recruiting in March 2024. He returned to his alma mater Illinois this past year.
Former USC football general manager Dave Emerick has shifted to a chief of staff role and will be involved in all facets of the program, while former executive director of recruiting Annie Hanson announced Tuesday her decision to step away from that role to focus on raising her newborn son while stating she will remain involved and around the program.