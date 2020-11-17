TrojanSports - REPORT: USC brothers Munir and Abdul-Malik McClain to enter transfer portal

USC teammates and brothers Munir and Abdul-Malik McClain intend to leave USC and enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje on Tuesday. As of 2:30 p.m. PT, the players were not yet listed in the NCAA's Transfer Portal. Munir McClain, a sophomore wide receiver, has been suspended from team activities all season.

As reported by Kartje along with other new details, the players' mother Shan McClain said Tuesda: “Munir really loves the Trojans, but he also wants to be treated right, too. He wants the support of his coach, which I understand. ... The coach has turned his back on him."

Per the LA Times' earlier reporting, USC vice president of ethics and professionalism Michael Blanton questioned McClain about unemployment benefits in mid September as the sophomore had filed for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program over the summer when the income he earned reselling high-end sneakers had been affected by the pandemic. Blanton then told the wide receiver's mother that a complaint had been filed about students being approached with a plan to apply for unemployment benefits and that's McClain's name was mentioned. Federal agents later arrived on campus to question other players, according to Kartje, with a family spokesman later stating that other student-athletes had received subpoenas related to the matter. Shan McClain later revealed on Twitter that a walk-on football player at USC accused Munir of stealing his identity to file a false EDD claim. While the McClain family has consistently maintained they have yet to be informed about the reasons for the suspension, the university held a different stance in its official statement last month: "USC has spoken about this matter with Munir McClain and his mother Shan McClain. We will not discuss those conversations out of respect for student privacy and due to the pending investigation," the statement read. The McClains also shared an email response from Blanton to Munir with the LA Times, the contents of which were reported Tuesday as Blanton reiterated at least broadly why he is suspended.

This outcome increasingly seemed more and more likely as Shan McClain remained public and pointed in her criticism of head coach Clay Helton and the university, starting with a news conference on Oct. 25 outside Galen Center. She continued with comments on Twitter that took aim at Helton, who has declined to comment on McClain's suspension multiple times. The official statement from USC in response to the Oct. 25 news conference came from the university side -- not the athletic department -- indicating it was a university suspension and likely out of Helton's hands.

