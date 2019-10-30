USC is progressing in its search for a new athletic director, according to a tweet from The Athletic national college football reporter Bruce Feldman. USC President Carol Folt announced the "resignation" of former AD Lynn Swann on Sept. 9 and already had a search committee in place at that time to find his replacement. More than seven weeks later the search continues with Folt and the committee keeping a tight lid on the proceedings.

Hearing that the #USC AD search has picked up speed and appears to be headed into the homestretch. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 30, 2019

USC interim AD Dave Roberts, who is not part of the search committee, was asked about the search during his appearance on Trojans Live on Monday. He left any reference to the timeline open-ended while discussing what USC needs in its next AD. "I think it's changed over the past 10, 20, 30 years. We've had great athletic directors in the past, some great Trojans and we had a great tradition, and I think some of the things that are mandatory now weren't so much called upon then," he said, referring to USC's run of former Trojan football players as first-time ADs. "But now you've got to be basically someone who can manage a multifaceted corporation. That's what athletic departments are. We've got between the lines, marketing, fundraising, strength and conditioning, nutrition, you name it we have it. So you've got to be someone who is experienced in leadership, management, delegation. "Obviously it's better, I think, if you've got it from another athletic program, but there are some successful ADs who have come straight out of business. But you've got to be able to manager, hire, fire, recruit, retain. You've got to communicate really effectively. Those are the some the traits that you've just got to have if you're going to be a top drawer AD in these days." This echoes what Roberts told TrojanSports.com in an exclusive interview earlier this month.

USC interim AD Dave Roberts on the AD search, the football program and much more. #TrojansLive pic.twitter.com/E6ne8uT35c — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) October 29, 2019