Report: USC making progress in search for new athletic director
USC is progressing in its search for a new athletic director, according to a tweet from The Athletic national college football reporter Bruce Feldman.
USC President Carol Folt announced the "resignation" of former AD Lynn Swann on Sept. 9 and already had a search committee in place at that time to find his replacement.
More than seven weeks later the search continues with Folt and the committee keeping a tight lid on the proceedings.
Hearing that the #USC AD search has picked up speed and appears to be headed into the homestretch.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 30, 2019
USC interim AD Dave Roberts, who is not part of the search committee, was asked about the search during his appearance on Trojans Live on Monday.
He left any reference to the timeline open-ended while discussing what USC needs in its next AD.
"I think it's changed over the past 10, 20, 30 years. We've had great athletic directors in the past, some great Trojans and we had a great tradition, and I think some of the things that are mandatory now weren't so much called upon then," he said, referring to USC's run of former Trojan football players as first-time ADs. "But now you've got to be basically someone who can manage a multifaceted corporation. That's what athletic departments are. We've got between the lines, marketing, fundraising, strength and conditioning, nutrition, you name it we have it. So you've got to be someone who is experienced in leadership, management, delegation.
"Obviously it's better, I think, if you've got it from another athletic program, but there are some successful ADs who have come straight out of business. But you've got to be able to manager, hire, fire, recruit, retain. You've got to communicate really effectively. Those are the some the traits that you've just got to have if you're going to be a top drawer AD in these days."
This echoes what Roberts told TrojanSports.com in an exclusive interview earlier this month.
USC interim AD Dave Roberts on the AD search, the football program and much more. #TrojansLive pic.twitter.com/E6ne8uT35c— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) October 29, 2019
As did his comments on football coach Clay Helton and the eventual decision to be made on his future.
"I've said it before, Clay, I've known him for a long time, he's doing a great job. Our record is going to be our record," Roberts said on Trojans Live, noting USC's tough schedule and injury setbacks. "... But basically it's going to be an issue of timing again. If I'm here for a shorter stint I'll have comments to make to the new athletic director. If it's a longer priod of time and we come to the end of the year I'm sure I'll be talking to the president.
"But right now I believe in judging people on what they do and how they perform and the jury's not in here. We've got a run for hopefully a Southern [division] championship, playing in the Pac-12 Conference champioship, get ourselves in a good bowl game and things will look well. Obviously recruiting is the lifeblood too, so we want to try to do everything we can do to make sure our recruiting goes well."
That last unprompted comment about recruiting may be the most interesting with USC at No. 64 nationally in the Rivals 2020 recruiting rankings presently.