A week and a half after losing running backs coach Kiel McDonald to the Los Angeles Chargers, USC has filled the position by hiring Anthony Jones Jr. away from the same position at TCU.

The hiring was officially announced Monday afternoon after being reported earlier in the day by multiple outlets.

The Trojans' coaching staff is again full, as head coach Lincoln Riley has now replaced five of the 10 assistant coaches from last season.

"Anthony Jones Jr. is a talented coach that will certainly contribute to our climb as a program," Riley said in a statement. "We welcome the Jones family to USC and look forward to having them as Trojans!"