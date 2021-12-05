Report: USC to hire Tulsa OL coach Zach Hanson, role unclear

Lincoln Riley has reportedly found another assistant coach as he fills out his new USC staff.

The Tulsa World's Kelly Hines reports that Tulsa offensive line coach Zach Hanson is joining the Trojans.

Hanson spent the last two seasons at Tulsa after previously serving as an offensive analyst under Riley at Oklahoma in 2019 and as the tight ends and assistant offensive line coach at Kansas State in 2018.

Hanson was an offensive tackle at K-State from 2009-11, earning 2011 first-team All-Big 12 honors.

It's unclear what role he will serve on USC's staff, as there has been much buzz about whether acclaimed Oklahoma offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator would take over the same role at USC. Even though Riley has already hired an outside receives coach in Dennis Simmons (from his Oklahoma staff) and an inside receivers coach in Mississippi State's Dave Nichol (which has not been officially announced), the Trojans could still have room for a separate tight ends coach and running backs coach with Riley effectively the offensive coordinator.

Hines also reported that Annie Hanson, Zach's wife, is Oklahoma's assistant athletics director for recruiting strategy & administrative engagement, which would be the obvious connection with Riley.