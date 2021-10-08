Reporter Roundtable: Predictions and perspective for USC-Utah

Is this USC football team still a top contender in the Pac-12 South, as was forecasted in the preseason, despite some early setbacks and struggles?

Are these Trojans the ones who got shellacked at home by Stanford and Oregon State, or the ones who rolled over Washington State and Colorado on the road? Or is the reality somewhere in between?

Did this team figure out some things on offense last week in Boulder, Colo., continuing to lean on Keaontay Ingram as a productive lead back and getting QB Kedon Slovis' most complete game of the season? Or was it mostly a product of the opponent (ditto for the Trojans' strong defensive performance)?

It sure seems like a lot more is going to be learned about USC (3-2, 2-2 Pac-12) this Saturday evening against Utah (2-2, 1-0) in the Coliseum (5 p.m. PT on Fox).

Then again, the same could be said for the Utes.

Utah has wins over FCS-level Weber State and the same Washington State team that USC beat up, while losing to a pair of ranked teams in No. 10 BYU (26-17) and No. 25 San Diego State (33-31 in overtime).

Add in the unquantifiable variable of Utah playing for the first time since the shooting death of safety Aaron Lowe two weeks ago and it's hard to know what to expect of the Utes either.

“That’s exactly the sentiment that the leadership council said is the best way to heal and the best way to get through this together is to get back to doing what they love and one of the main reasons why they’re here,” Utes coach Kyle Whittingham said, according to the Associated Press. “That’s getting back to some sense of normalcy, but at the same time you never put it out of your mind. But it’s just a therapy in and of itself, I guess you could say, getting back on the field.”

The Utes' situation is a sensitive one of far greater weight than the Trojans' pure erratic inconsistency, but either way this is a hard matchup to size up.

The oddsmakers have pegged USC as 2.5-point favorites, but the Trojans have been favored in every game so far and that hasn't exactly correlated to the results.

USC and Utah were picked in the preseason Pac-12 media poll to finish 1-2 in the South division, but so far it's No. 22 Arizona State (4-1, 2-0) in the driver's seat early in the race.

This is a big one for the Trojans and Utes and a game that could prove to be a compass for where their respective seasons are heading.

As we do each week, the TrojanSports.com staff tries to break it all down with our perspective and predictions on the matchup.