TrojanSports - Reporter Roundtable: Predictions and perspective for USC-Washington State

After an unexpected and unwanted week off, the USC football team is back in action Sunday afternoon vs. Washington State (4:30 p.m. PT on FS1), looking to move one step closer to the Pac-12 championship game.

The Trojans (3-0) control their path to the conference title game as long as they keep winning and stay on the list (or higher on the list than unbeaten Colorado) in the College Football Playoff rankings, as that will be the tiebreaker if both USC and the Buffaloes win out after having their head-to-head game wiped out by COVID-19. (The Trojans are No. 20 in the CFP rankings this week while Colorado is unranked).

One step at a time, though. Washington State (1-1) has only been able to get two games played so far this season, so there is a small sample size from which to judge, but new coach Nick Rolovich has kept the Cougars proficient on the offensive side where they're averaging 33.5 points and 438.5 yards per game behind freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura and a steady rushing attack.

The problem for the Cougars -- and perhaps a prime opportunity for USC -- is that they're giving up 516 yards a game, which is fourth-worst in the FBS. Again, small sample size, but lots of big plays -- WSU is giving up 320.5 passing yards and 35.5 points per game.

For a USC offense that has yet to look like its peak version from last year, it's easy to connect the dots there and think this could be a breakout week for the Trojans.

If ...

The caveat here is what players are active and missing after the team's COVID setbacks from last week. Coach Clay Helton remained coy through the week as to how many of the 11 isolation/quarantined players would be able to return to action, including giving no hints as to how many of USC's starting offensive linemen -- reported by Bay Area News Group's Jon Wilner to be the primary affected group -- would be available.

That will all get answered in pregame Sunday as the Trojans take the field for warmups.

In the meantime, the TrojanSports.com staff weighs in with its perspective and predictions for the game.