SAN DIEGO -- It's been more than a month since USC last played a football game and several weeks since the speculation about coach Clay Helton's future fully boiled over into abject acrimony among a frustrated fan base.

It has been a very, very long month for the Trojans.

Their string of victories to close out the schedule, and whatever good feelings might have been engendered by rolling over rival UCLA, have given way to relentless vitriol on social media and fan forums in response to the USC administration deciding to sustain the status quo with Helton.

Which has all made for an awkward build-up to this bowl week, as No. 22 USC (8-4) takes on No. 16 Iowa (9-3) in the Holiday Bowl on Friday evening in San Diego.

Senior team captain Michael Pittman felt the need to address it head-on this week with his own message for the fans and a hope that the focus can return to football.

"It is a little frustrating because you see that your fans are saying so many negative things about you, and it's just like, wow, I thought you guys were our fans and supporting us. They're not doing a lot of supporting right now," he said. "But that's all right because we're going to go out there and we're going to play hard and hopefully we can reel those fans back in. That's the plan."

Helton, a relentlessly nice man despite what critics may feel about his coaching acumen, has maintained an even-keeled handling of the harrumphing from the fan base. He is well aware of the commentary surrounding his program, but he has remained deft at deflecting any questions about it.

"I love our fan base, and I love them because they hold our expectations high," Helton said this week when asked about Pittman's comments. "It's why we all came here. We've got a tremendous opportunity -- I think we all feel it -- to really finish strong, the opportunity to win six out of the last seven games and to finish against a top-25 opponent, the 16th-ranked team in the country in Iowa. So our kids see that opportunity."

Another opportunity they hope exists Friday is to remind the fan base of the potential of this team leading into next year. The loudest critics seem too dug in about the broader direction of the program -- especially in the wake of an early signing period that passed with the Trojans' 2020 recruiting class presently ranked tied for 83rd with Liberty -- to be swayed at this point.

But that is the hope, as Pittman explained.

"It would just get our fans back into it, I guess, because they're acting a little cold toward our program right now," he said. "... But that really doesn't affect our football team, it doesn't really affect us because we just keep playing anyway."

Perhaps another way to look at it is what a bowl loss would mean for USC. It would only further amplify all this noise around the program, would only further incite the already-triggered Twitter thumbs and crescendo the critics against the decision made earlier this month.

Can USC assuage the agitated overnight Friday? No, but this game does mean plenty when considering that alternative and that it is the last opportunity to impact the conversation -- on the field, at least -- for the next nine months.

Iowa is a good football program -- a team that went 9-3 and endured its only losses by 7, 5 and 2 points, all to ranked teams.

A win for USC would indeed be a nice statement for a team expected to return the bulk of its starters on both sides of the ball.

That's the narrative Helton would like USC fans to see, but he's knows the reality -- a win Friday night is more essential than it would be pacifying, and it's merely the beginning of a long road for the Trojans to truly turn the tide of opinion.

"I've always told [the players] we all have roles, and I've said this to you all before," Helton said. "Our role as a team and as coaches and as players is to go out and win football games and do our absolute best both on and off the field to represent our university. The media's role is to report and have opinion. And the fans' role is to bring the passion. And when you're living up to expectations, it's usually good passion in my 25 years of experience in coaching.

"And if the expectations aren't quite [met], then you're going to feel it. You're going to feel it as players, you're going to feel it as coaches. The beauty for us is we try to live up to those expectations each and every day, and we've got another opportunity here come Friday to come out there and show what Trojan football is."

