1. Which first-time starter at QB do you expect will have the better game Saturday night?

Ryan Young: "This is total guesswork. There's simply no way to know based on the limited sample size we got from each QB last week. I'm inclined to go with Slovis just because I believe in USC's offense collectively much more and he has the better talent around him. I like Mills, though. I had to go back and watch some of his high school highlights from when he was a 5-star prospect in the 2017 class. I like his skillset -- he's mobile in the pocket, which we saw last week can pose some trouble for this USC defense, and he has both power and touch on his throws. I just don't know how much Stanford is going to ask him to do. I think Slovis gets a little more opportunity in the passing game and handles everything well. I'm not expecting a statistical gem, but a steady game with some flashes and some freshman moments all mixed in."

Tajwar Khandaker: "I’d put my money on Mills here. The USC secondary is still untested, and Stanford’s offensive line will probably give him enough time to make the reads he needs. I don’t think there’s a clear gap between the abilities of the two signal-callers though so I wouldn’t be surprised to see Slovis outperform his counterpart. It’s just that the situation seems to favor Mills at this point.

2. How similar do you think the USC offense will look compared to what we saw in the first half last week with JT Daniels?

Ryan: "Even though Clay Helton and Graham Harrell both said nothing changes based on personnel, I certainly don't expect Slovis to have 34 pass attempts before halftime like Daniels did last week. That said, even though the rushing attack was impressive in the opener, I still think the formula for this offense to succeed is to lean on that passing game. So I don't expect the Trojans to be run-heavy all of a sudden. I know they were after halftime last week, but that was situational -- protecting a lead with a true freshman who got thrust into his first action unexpectedly. I think we get to see Slovis sling it around a good bit -- just a little less than what Daniels would have."