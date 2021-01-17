TrojanSports - Rivals100 4-star LB Raesjon Davis puts out top 5 list with decision nearing

Four-star Rivals100 linebacker Raesjon Davis , from Mater Dei HS, is one of USC's top remaining priorities this recruiting cycle, and he included the Trojans on his short list along with Ohio State, LSU (where he was committed for almost a year before backing off that pledge on Dec. 21), Oregon and Vanderbilt.

One of the top uncommitted 2021 prospects in the country has narrowed his options to five.

Even before decommitting from LSU last month, Davis told TrojanSports.com that he felt he needed more time to make his decision and thus wouldn't be signing with any school until February.

He said at that time that USC was making a strong push with quality control analyst and former Trojans linebacker Michael Hutchings, defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, defensive line coach Vic So'oto, cornerbacks coach Donte Williams (who helped USC flip Mater Dei WR Kyron Ware-Hudson off his Oregon commitment and then helped close the deal with 5-star DE Korey Foreman) and head coach Clay Helton.

"It's like everybody. ... It's a lot of them -- I like it a lot, they're showing a lot of love," Davis said last month.

Davis, whose father Rashad Davis is a long-time USC supporter, also said he noticed a positive change in the Trojans program over the last year -- since he committed to LSU.

"Oh yeah, definitely. I feel like they've completely changed it around a little bit. Last year, it wasn't looking too good. ... So seeing that and then them like completely flipping it around this year, that's what really helped out and so I feel that's what's going to help out with recruiting too," he said.

But the Trojans have competition if they are going to add yet another Rivals100 prospect to their No. 8-ranked recruiting class.

USC is also still recruiting 5-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau (Bellevue, Wash.), 4-star RB Byron Cardwell (San Diego) and 3-star OT Austin Uke (Dallas, Texas) in this 2021 class.