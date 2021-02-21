TrojanSports - Rivals100 S Kamari Ramsey puts USC in his top 5, talks Trojans recruitment

One of USC's top local targets in this 2022 recruiting class affirmed his Trojans interest Saturday by including the program in his trimmed-down top 5 schools list. Rivals100 4-star safety Kamari Ramsey (Sierra Canyon HS) included USC along with Stanford, Arizona State, UCLA and Ohio State.

Ramsey went in-depth with TrojanSports.com on his recruitment just two days earlier. “It’s home. Right by my house, my backyard. Their academics stands out. They’re trying to take back the west. It’s a movement going on, especially with getting Donte [Williams] that was a great pickup. Getting [safeties coach Craig] Naivar, they’re building something special over there,” Ramsey said. Read the full interview here.

Meanwhile, another 2022 4-star safety put USC on his short list Saturday as well. Bryan Allen, out of Aledo, Texas, put the Trojans in his top 7 along with Oklahoma, Jackson State, Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn and Ohio State. USC had been high on Allen initially in his recruitment before he committed to LSU last April, but he backed off that pledge in January and the Trojans are again involved. The 2022 safety class is among the strongest it's been in years, with Ramsey, 4-star Rivals100 S Zion Branch (Las Vegas, Nev.), 4-star Rivals100 S Larry Turner-Gooden (St. Bernards HS) and Allen all firmly on the Trojans' radar.