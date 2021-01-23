TrojanSports - Rounding up the best Twitter reaction to Domani Jackson's USC announcement

Rounding up the best Twitter reaction to Domani Jackson's USC announcement
For the second time this month, USC has made a national statement recruiting-wise.
Back on Jan. 2 it was 5-star 2021 defensive end Korey Foreman publicly revealing that he had signed with the Trojans, and on Saturday it was 5-star 2022 cornerback Domani Jackson announcing his USC commitment.
They are both the top-ranked in-state prospect in their respective class and both top-3 national prospects.
And just as with Foreman, there was some entertaining reaction on Twitter after the news broke Saturday. We've rounded up the best tweets below.
The announcement
COMMITTED ! pic.twitter.com/FWfl02rl5v— domanijackson (@domanijackson1) January 23, 2021
USC staff reaction
#FightOn✌️ | #BLVDBound🌴 pic.twitter.com/CY489RBPr9— Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) January 23, 2021
#Boulevard22 #The1 #TakeBackTheWest #FightOn ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/wLoS11ZG6A— Donte Williams (@CoachDee_USC) January 23, 2021
The Trojans keep rolling!!!— Trey Johnson (@ThisIsTreyJ) January 23, 2021
Sit back and watch @CoachDee_USC work 😎✌️#BLVDBound x #The1 pic.twitter.com/hmVKAUkFe5
That boy dangerous @CoachDee_USC !!#The1#FightOn ✌🏽— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) January 23, 2021
💥💥@CoachDee_USC it might need to be #LockDownTheWest #The1 #BLVDBound https://t.co/xR5TZ8qvDa— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) January 23, 2021
#BLVDBound ✌️ pic.twitter.com/0kgnt40llN— Todd Orlando (@CoachTOrlando) January 23, 2021
Hey @CoachDee_USC how is your weekend going‼️😂😂✌🏽#The1 pic.twitter.com/qOSjgUd3JZ— gavin morris (@DaGman7) January 23, 2021
#FightOn #The1 ✌️ pic.twitter.com/eOW29sOrM9— Mike Jinks (@CoachJinks) January 23, 2021
#The1 👀— Graham Harrell (@CoachHarrellUSC) January 23, 2021
Earthquake??? Mighta been somethin else... #BLVDBound ⚔️ #The1 ✌️— Marshall Cherrington (@MWCherrington) January 23, 2021
#The1 pic.twitter.com/Gs70J6t8YK— Armond Hawkins (@Ballhawk__8) January 23, 2021
Fellow USC commits/signees
MY B4L!! WORDS CANT EXPLAIN HOW PROUD I AM OF U!! WE CAME ALONG WAY !! WE BRINGING IT BAC HONE✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾!! LOVE U https://t.co/4Vg2eaeLl9— KYRON WARE-HUDSON🇬🇧 (@kyron___hudson) January 23, 2021
Congrats family let’s go get it now✌🏼 https://t.co/A8gVaQUyow— Miller Moss (@millermoss7) January 23, 2021
Oooooo https://t.co/NV8Gaq1exS— DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) January 23, 2021
January 23, 2021
Fellow key recruiting targets
Love to see it! Congrats my guy 🖤#FightOn ✌🏾❤️💛 https://t.co/3JHMy6bota— CJ Williams (@CJWilliams_03) January 23, 2021
Father of 2021 4-star LB target Raesjon Davis:
Fight On ✌🏾 https://t.co/6AFha8XHnG— Rashad Davis Sr. (@RashadDaviSr_) January 23, 2021
Recruiting analysts
If Domani Jackson ends up signing with #USC #FightOn as expected following Korey Foreman it will be the first time since 2013-14 that the Trojans landed the No. 1 player in the state of California in back-to-back years when Su'a Cravens and then Adoree' Jackson went there.— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) January 23, 2021
Domani Jackson is exactly the kind of talent that could keep Clay Helton with #FightOn for awhile. If guys like Jackson, Foreman and others band together watch out. pic.twitter.com/Mga6M4WXHA— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) January 23, 2021
From the 7-on-7 circuit
Y’all out here shooting from half court and making it like these two. Great job https://t.co/FWTcqcG4jH— Premium Sports (@premiumsportsla) January 23, 2021
Family
Congratulations to MY MAN .@domanijackson1 for Committing to The University Of Southern California .@USC_FB #FightOn ✌🏾 https://t.co/0GK7cy6vei— Randy_Lee23 (@Domani_Dad_MD22) January 23, 2021