TrojanSports - Rounding up the best Twitter reaction to Domani Jackson's USC announcement

For the second time this month, USC has made a national statement recruiting-wise.

Back on Jan. 2 it was 5-star 2021 defensive end Korey Foreman publicly revealing that he had signed with the Trojans, and on Saturday it was 5-star 2022 cornerback Domani Jackson announcing his USC commitment.

They are both the top-ranked in-state prospect in their respective class and both top-3 national prospects.

And just as with Foreman, there was some entertaining reaction on Twitter after the news broke Saturday. We've rounded up the best tweets below.

