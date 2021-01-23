 TrojanSports - Rounding up the best Twitter reaction to Domani Jackson's USC announcement
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-23 15:40:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Rounding up the best Twitter reaction to Domani Jackson's USC announcement

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

For the second time this month, USC has made a national statement recruiting-wise.

Back on Jan. 2 it was 5-star 2021 defensive end Korey Foreman publicly revealing that he had signed with the Trojans, and on Saturday it was 5-star 2022 cornerback Domani Jackson announcing his USC commitment.

They are both the top-ranked in-state prospect in their respective class and both top-3 national prospects.

And just as with Foreman, there was some entertaining reaction on Twitter after the news broke Saturday. We've rounded up the best tweets below.

The announcement

USC staff reaction

Fellow USC commits/signees

Fellow key recruiting targets

Father of 2021 4-star LB target Raesjon Davis:

Recruiting analysts

From the 7-on-7 circuit

Family

