Safety Kamari Ramsey announces return to USC

On the heels of a return for starting left guard Emmanuel Pregnon on Wednesday, USC received more good news Thursday when starting safety Kamari Ramsey announced his plan to stay with the Trojans over making an early move to the NFL.

"As a local kid from LA, it's been an honor to represent my city by playing at USC," Ramsey wrote in a message posted to social media announcing the decision. "... After transferring in, I immediately felt embraced by my teammates. I'm blessed to be a part of this brotherhood. USC is a special place, and I've loved being a part of the Trojan Family.

"After much prayer and discussion, I've decided that there's more I want to accomplish with my teammates. I'm excited to run out of the Coliseum tunnel again next season wearing the Cardinal and Gold."

Ramsey, who is fifth on the team with 53 tackles to go along with 5.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 5 pass breakups, has been projected as a top-100 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. PFF had him as the No. 2 safety on its projected draft board this season.

The UCLA transfer has become a key part of the Trojans' defense this season and will be an important part of the secondary heading into 2025.

USC is losing the rest of its starting secondary — cornerbacks Jaylin Smith and Jacobe Covington, nickel Greedy Vance Jr., safety Akili Arnold as well as top reserve corners John Humphrey and DeCarlos Nicholson, veteran backup safety Bryson Shaw and Zion Branch, who figured to compete for a starting role had he not entered the transfer portal.

The Trojans added priority cornerback target DJ Harvey via the transfer portal already this month but keeping Ramsey is important move for the Doug Belk and the defensive staff.

Ramsey missed some time due to injury but played in 10 games this season for the Trojans and was on the field for a total of 583 snaps. He's tied for 20th among all safeties with an 83.7 coverage grade this season according to PFF.

USC has now retained the two players with the most notable NFL draft decisions — Ramsey and Pregnon — generating critical positive momentum for the Trojans heading into the offseason over the last two days.