After USC's 38-21 win at Oregon State, a game in which the rushing attack exploded for 332 yards yet the outcome was still very much in doubt entering the fourth quarter, the Trojans mostly seemed happy/relieved to snap their two-game losing streak.

The main postgame topics included Aca'Cedric Ware's huge night (205 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns), Devon Williams' breakout game (3 catches for 77 yards an a TD) and what players noticed with head coach Clay Helton calling plays.

See what the coaches and players said about those matters and more: