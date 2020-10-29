TrojanSports - See what USC's commits said about the Trojans' new BLVD Studios investment

See what USC's commits said about the Trojans' new BLVD Studios investment
USC made a power move Thursday, announcing a partnership with creative agency J1S to launch BLVD Studios, is billed as "an innovative in-house creative lab [that] will provide resources, education, and strategy to help student-athletes build, promote, and leverage their brands and maximize their market value."
With college athletes set to soon be able to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness, maximizing individual brand value will become a key factor in recruiting pitches, and the Trojans are getting out in front of it by showing current and future recruits how it plans to promote its players and help build their marketability.
**Read our full story on the BLVD Studios announcement here**
So we caught up with a handful of USC's 2021 commits to get their reactions to the roll-out video (watch below) and what the news means for them moving forward.
QB commit Miller Moss
“I think it’s great, honestly. I give a ton of credit to Coach Helton and the staff for being ahead of the curve on this, and I think it adds a ton of value to playing football at USC."
WR commit Michael Jackson III
“I think it's big for sure. To have something like this set up where BLVD Bound is working on the players behalf to promote the player's Name, Image and Likeness, in LA is huge. I love that the USC coaching staff has embraced NIL, and Coach Helton actually spear-heading this campaign as a head coach is big time.”
WR commit Josh Moore
“I just think it’s great that USC is really using all of its resources at their disposal to make the school as attractive as possible. It's one of the reasons I chose USC."
TE commit Lake McRee
"It's awesome. I think it's cool that guys get to just do stuff with their own name. I think that's a pretty cool thing that they got to add to college football, especially to USC. I really had no idea [the announcement] was coming until late last night. Miller texted me about it that we were going to try to get it out there on social media, so I thought that was really cool. It was awesome, the production was crazy."
City of Champions 🏝#BLVDBOUND pic.twitter.com/OGrFr33L71— Lake McRee (@lake_mcree) October 29, 2020
LB Commit Julien Simon
"It’s a great way to capitalize on the name image and likeness component of college football. I think it’s really gonna change college football forever!"
City of champions🏝 #BLVDBOUND pic.twitter.com/RWXcAPhNM7— Julien Simon (@_JulienSimon) October 29, 2020
S commit Calen Bullock
Video hard not gone lie https://t.co/mYMtoLubfi— King_bullock3 (@CalenBullock) October 29, 2020
S commit Anthony Beavers
City of Champions 🏝#BLVDBOUND pic.twitter.com/cfWL4c2vq7— DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) October 29, 2020
CB commit Prophet Brown
City of champions🏝 #BLVDBOUND ✌🏿⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Zt2nbPi6Pv— Prophet 🇵🇦 (@ProphetPb) October 29, 2020
CB commit Jaylin Smith
City of champions🏝 #BLVDBOUND https://t.co/107RGcH7PQ— Jaylin Smith (@jayliinn_1k) October 29, 2020
DE commit Colin Mobley
City of Champions #BLVDBound✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/fYycGJushD— Colin Mobley (@selfmadecee_) October 29, 2020
OL commit Saia Mapakaitolo
City of Champions 🏝#BLVDBOUND pic.twitter.com/N812fOChtq— Saia (@curlyheadtsaia) October 29, 2020
OL commit Ty Buchanan
City Of Champions 🏝 #BLVDBOUND pic.twitter.com/OJNCDTzGMy— Ty Buchanan (@tybuchanan75) October 29, 2020
Meanwhile, current and former Trojans also shared their reactions Thursday.
Welcome to BLVD Studios:— USC Football (@USC_FB) October 29, 2020
An innovative creative lab to help student-athletes get to the next level. Reach your fullest potential and be #BLVDBound. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/HQNYovLiP1
A new standard has been set in college football. #BLVDBound https://t.co/NB6a0fKXzN— Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) October 29, 2020
This is epic, well done!! ✌🏼 #FightOn https://t.co/iPu83L7Zog— Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) October 29, 2020
Welcome to LA 🤟🏾☀️ https://t.co/5byJ4M2fW7— Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) October 29, 2020
“Every school in the country will hit recruits with this exact pitch moving forward — “Here at School X, we’ll arm you with the tools to build your brand like no one else.” But no one can spit it quite like USC.” #FightOn✌🏼#BLVDBound https://t.co/kFPrPQaQG7— Brandon Sosna (@BrandonSosnaUSC) October 29, 2020
This just changed everything.— Trey Johnson (@ThisIsTreyJ) October 29, 2020
Welcome to BLVD studios.#BLVDBound ✌️ https://t.co/8EImqB8we0
Game changer 😤 https://t.co/pBbt3I6ehV— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) October 29, 2020
#BLVDBound The Total Package just got an Adrenaline Shot #GetSome pic.twitter.com/yWJ6L4sYeE— Craig Naivar (@Coach_Naivar) October 29, 2020
Nothing like it! #BLVDBound ✌️ pic.twitter.com/vIUCI19nY6— Todd Orlando (@CoachTOrlando) October 29, 2020