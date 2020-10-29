TrojanSports - See what USC's commits said about the Trojans' new BLVD Studios investment

USC made a power move Thursday, announcing a partnership with creative agency J1S to launch BLVD Studios, is billed as "an innovative in-house creative lab [that] will provide resources, education, and strategy to help student-athletes build, promote, and leverage their brands and maximize their market value."

With college athletes set to soon be able to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness, maximizing individual brand value will become a key factor in recruiting pitches, and the Trojans are getting out in front of it by showing current and future recruits how it plans to promote its players and help build their marketability.

So we caught up with a handful of USC's 2021 commits to get their reactions to the roll-out video (watch below) and what the news means for them moving forward.