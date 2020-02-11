See where USC's 2021 commits rank in the new Rivals250
The new 2021 Rivals250 rankings are out, and two early USC commits are in the top 100.
Quarterback Jake Garcia (La Habra High School) moved up a spot to No. 23, while outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote (St. John Bosco HS) checks in at No. 92.
The Trojans are pursuing a number of other top 100 prospects as they look for a bounce-back year on the recruiting trail.
