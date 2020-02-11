The new 2021 Rivals250 rankings are out, and two early USC commits are in the top 100.

Quarterback Jake Garcia (La Habra High School) moved up a spot to No. 23, while outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote (St. John Bosco HS) checks in at No. 92.

The Trojans are pursuing a number of other top 100 prospects as they look for a bounce-back year on the recruiting trail.

