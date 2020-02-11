News More News
See where USC's 2021 commits rank in the new Rivals250

Outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote, a USC commit, is ranked a top-100 prospect in the 2021 class.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

The new 2021 Rivals250 rankings are out, and two early USC commits are in the top 100.

Quarterback Jake Garcia (La Habra High School) moved up a spot to No. 23, while outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote (St. John Bosco HS) checks in at No. 92.

The Trojans are pursuing a number of other top 100 prospects as they look for a bounce-back year on the recruiting trail.

In-depth interview with USC 2021 QB commit Jake Garcia | Mike Farrell's thoughts on the new 2021 Rivals250

