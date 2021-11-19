See which top prospects are taking USC visits this weekend

USC doesn't have a new head coach yet, but the Trojans' recruiting operations continue nonetheless with the early signing period less than a month away.

In fact, USC landed a commitment Friday from three-star defensive end Devan Thompkins, out of Stockton, who will take his official visit to campus this weekend.

Thompkins is one of three official visitors along with five-star Mater Dei HS cornerback Domani Jackson, so who just de-committed from the program this past week, and four-star Norco HS running back Jaydn Ott.

The Trojans also have an impressive list of unofficial visitors, including a couple of key targets who are committed elsewhere but still giving USC a look.

See the full list of expected weekend visitors here.