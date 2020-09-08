TrojanSports - Setting the stage for Rivals100 OT Kingsley Suamataia's decision tonight

Setting the stage for Rivals100 OT Kingsley Suamataia's decision tonight
One of the most important remaining 2021 recruiting targets for USC is ready to make his commitment decision.
Rivals100 4-star offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (Orem, Utah) will announce his decision at 6:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, choosing between the Trojans and Oregon.
The Ducks have long been considered the favorite for Suamataia, but USC has made it a very tough decision with a strong final push in recent months.
"It goes back and forth because it's like I have two families, and when it comes down to it I go to one family or I go to the other," he told TrojanSports.com on Friday night. "I know they said wherever I go they'll both support me. That's the relationship I have right now."
We break down all aspects of Suamataia's decision here:
“Yea, I know that I am nothing; as to my strength I am weak; therefore I will not boast of myself, but I will boast of my God, for in his strength I can do all things;”— 👑KINGSLEY SUAMATAIA (@KAhyouSuamataia) September 7, 2020
Prayerfully I have decided to commit tmrw at 7:30pm Utah Time. Love you family @Lsuamataia @bangulo pic.twitter.com/qxqhqT0JG6
The case for USC
The strength of USC's recruitment has been relationships and selling Suamataia that he would be at home with the Trojans.
He may not be closer to any recruiter than he is with Trojans graduate assistant Viane Talamaivao. Suamataia has said they talk every day.
Offensive line coach Tim Drevno, head coach Clay Helton and defensive line coach Vic So'oto, who is related to Suamataia's mother, are other coaches on the Trojans staff who have been involved in this all-hands-on-deck recruitment.
And that comfort level extends to Suamataia's family as well. There is a trust with the USC staff.
Beyond that, USC has pushed Drevno's track record of developing offensive linemen into the NFL, which includes 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson.
The Trojans also meet another of Suamataia's key criteria in that they can offer him a clear path to competing for a starting job, as they have few proven tackles and will have an immediate need at left tackle when he would arrive.
There is one major factor working against USC's chances here, though. Suamataia and his father last visited campus several years ago, and his mother has not made the trip. Conversely, the entire family has been to Oregon together much more recently and has a collective comfort level with sending him there.
