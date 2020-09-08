TrojanSports - Setting the stage for Rivals100 OT Kingsley Suamataia's decision tonight

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here , while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first .**

One of the most important remaining 2021 recruiting targets for USC is ready to make his commitment decision.

Rivals100 4-star offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (Orem, Utah) will announce his decision at 6:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, choosing between the Trojans and Oregon.

The Ducks have long been considered the favorite for Suamataia, but USC has made it a very tough decision with a strong final push in recent months.

"It goes back and forth because it's like I have two families, and when it comes down to it I go to one family or I go to the other," he told TrojanSports.com on Friday night. "I know they said wherever I go they'll both support me. That's the relationship I have right now."

