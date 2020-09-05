TrojanSports - The latest on USC's pursuit of 4-star OT Kingsley Suamataia

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here , while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first .**

OREM, Utah -- Major four-star offensive tackle prospect Kingsley Suamataia is nearing a decision, ready to bring an end to his recruitment sometime this month.

It could come at any point, but that doesn't mean it's an easy call for the Rivals100 prospect from Orem, Utah.

USC and Oregon are the two top contenders and both have been relentless in making Suamataia feel like a top priority in this 2021 recruiting class. He summed it up like this:

"It goes back and forth because it's like I have two families, and when it comes down to it I go to one family or I go to the other," he told TrojanSports.com on Friday night. "I know they said wherever I go they'll both support me. That's the relationship I have right now."

While many have projected Suamataia to Oregon, all indications are that the Trojans have made this a very tough decision and are indeed a strong contender.