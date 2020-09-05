 TrojanSports - The latest on USC's pursuit of 4-star OT Kingsley Suamataia
The latest on USC's pursuit of 4-star OT Kingsley Suamataia

Four-star offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia is one of USC's top remaining priorities in the 2021 recruiting class.
Four-star offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia is one of USC's top remaining priorities in the 2021 recruiting class. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

OREM, Utah -- Major four-star offensive tackle prospect Kingsley Suamataia is nearing a decision, ready to bring an end to his recruitment sometime this month.

It could come at any point, but that doesn't mean it's an easy call for the Rivals100 prospect from Orem, Utah.

USC and Oregon are the two top contenders and both have been relentless in making Suamataia feel like a top priority in this 2021 recruiting class. He summed it up like this:

"It goes back and forth because it's like I have two families, and when it comes down to it I go to one family or I go to the other," he told TrojanSports.com on Friday night. "I know they said wherever I go they'll both support me. That's the relationship I have right now."

(Watch our full video interview with Suamataia below)

RELATED: Ranking USC's top 10 remaining recruiting priorities in this 2021 class | Watch highlights of Kingsley Suamataia from Friday night

While many have projected Suamataia to Oregon, all indications are that the Trojans have made this a very tough decision and are indeed a strong contender.

