Solomon Byrd came to USC with significant personal expectations.

"I want to prove I'm the best D-lineman in the country. I really want to prove that," he told TrojanSports.com after announcing his transfer from Wyoming in May.

So imagine his reaction when USC announced its official depth chart ahead of the season-opener, where he was listed as a co-third-team defensive end with Solomon Tuliaupupu, behind veteran stalwarts Tuli Tuipulotu and Nick Figueroa.

Imagine his feeling watching most of that first game from the sideline, playing just five snaps in the win over Rice.

"It's hard, I'm not going to lie, because I came from Wyoming and I was a starter and a big name up there," Byrd said, reflecting back. "So when I came down here, there's a lot of talent, I just had to keep working, keep doing what I've been doing and it's starting to pay off."

Byrd was speaking during the Trojans' postgame press conference Saturday night after delivering the play of the game in USC's 45-17 win over Fresno State -- a sack-fumble and recovery on Bulldogs QB Jake Haener near midfield at the start of the third quarter when it was still just an 11-point game.

Byrd was speaking with head coach Lincoln Riley sitting next to him, having already praised the redshirt senior edge rusher for his emergence these last two games -- and as much as anything for the example it sets for the rest of the team.

"Huge. We gave him a game ball in there, which was very much deserved. Two weeks ago, he was a 3, wasn't getting very many reps. How many reps did you take in the Rice game?" Riley asked, turning to Byrd. "He took five reps in the Rice game. Again, that's what we're trying to build, right? A guy that first game of the season takes five reps and is a 3, gets an opportunity, keeps working and then now look at him. Now is a starter, really came in and impacted the last two weeks, was even better this week than he was last week from what I saw on the field. And we would expect him to continue to get better, but it's been huge."