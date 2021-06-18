Spotlighting USC's third weekend of official visitors
By all accounts, the USC recruiting and coaching staffs have been making quite an impact through their first two big official visitor weekends. Of course, there was no better proof of that than landing a commitment from five-star defensive end Mykel Williams right after his visit last weekend
And the Trojans have some more key targets on campus for this third weekend of June.
Here's the list of expected official visitors:
-3-star WR commit Kevin Green Jr. (Bishop Alemany HS)
-4-star OG Neto Umeozulu (Allen HS/Allen, Texas)
-4-star DT Chris McClellan (Owasso HS/Owasso, Okla.)
-4-star CB Gentry Williams (Booker T. Washington HS/Tulsa, Okla.)
Four-star OLB Wilfredo Aybar (Cheshire Academy/Cheshire, Conn.) was initially on the weekend official visitor list, but he had to push his visit back to the middle of next week. He's still expected to make the trip -- it just won't be this weekend.
USC 2022 quarterback commit Devin Brown (Corner Canyon HS/Draper, Utah) is also taking an unofficial visit this weekend.
We break down where things stand with each visitor and recap what has already been a busy week of visitors for the program ...
Recapping the week of visitors so far ...
The last remaining five-star from the 2021 class, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau took his long-awaited USC official visit from Monday-Wednesday. It was the second of his five official visits planned for the month, after starting at hometown Washington. He's now at Ohio State this weekend and will visit Oregon and Alabama later in the month.
Tuimoloau rarely speaks about his recruitment so it's always hard to read, but he talked at length with one of his uncles who was part of the family contingent who joined him on the USC official visit.
Four-star wide receiver Chris Marshall took his official visit Wednesday through Friday. Texas A&M is the major competition for Marshall, but USC is very much in play here and the Missouri City, Texas, standout sits high on the Trojans' wish list in this 2022 cycle.
We're working for an update on how things went.
Keith Olson is on USC's short list of offensive line targets and visited Wednesday through Friday before heading straight to his Oregon State visit. He's reportedly very high on the Beavers, so this was a pivotal week for him to get a closer look at his options.
We were expecting to talk to Olson on Friday, but a scheduled interview has been delayed. We'll try to provide an update as soon as we can.
