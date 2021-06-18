Spotlighting USC's third weekend of official visitors

By all accounts, the USC recruiting and coaching staffs have been making quite an impact through their first two big official visitor weekends. Of course, there was no better proof of that than landing a commitment from five-star defensive end Mykel Williams right after his visit last weekend

And the Trojans have some more key targets on campus for this third weekend of June.

Here's the list of expected official visitors:

-3-star WR commit Kevin Green Jr. (Bishop Alemany HS)

-4-star OG Neto Umeozulu (Allen HS/Allen, Texas)

-4-star DT Chris McClellan (Owasso HS/Owasso, Okla.)

-4-star CB Gentry Williams (Booker T. Washington HS/Tulsa, Okla.)

Four-star OLB Wilfredo Aybar (Cheshire Academy/Cheshire, Conn.) was initially on the weekend official visitor list, but he had to push his visit back to the middle of next week. He's still expected to make the trip -- it just won't be this weekend.

USC 2022 quarterback commit Devin Brown (Corner Canyon HS/Draper, Utah) is also taking an unofficial visit this weekend.

We break down where things stand with each visitor and recap what has already been a busy week of visitors for the program ...