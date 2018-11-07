BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- St. John Bosco High School cornerback Trent McDuffie is heading to Stanford this weekend for what he expects will be his last official visit before making his college choice.

And then he hopes to be ready to announce his commitment in early December

"Right now it's between Washington, Oregon, SC and Stanford," McDuffie said Wednesday. "I actually go up to Stanford this week. It's going to be kind of my last visit before I really just break things down."