State of the Program: Evaluating USC's RB picture in the present and future

We'll be honest, we had our doubts that USC would truly be able to pare down its crowded backfield and settle on a clear 1A/1B tandem like running backs coach Mike Jinks has pledged to do.

But the Stephen Carr transfer last week was telling.

While Carr hasn't spoken publicly about his decision, he's stuck through a lot with this program while often playing a limited role on game days. For him to decide to move on now, it would stand to reason he was told where he slotted on the depth chart coming out of the spring -- presumably that he was not presently in line to be one of those two primary backs in the fall.

And with Carr moving on to Indiana, there does now seem to be some degree of clarity at the position for USC.

Redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai has long been a favorite of the coaching staff and the closest thing USC has had to a true starting running back at times. He led the Trojans in attempts, yards and touchdowns in 2019 (105-503-6) despite missing a large chunk of the season due to injury, and again in the shortened 2020 season (54-238-3).

It was also his performance vs. UCLA at the end of last season, when he carried it a season-high 19 times for 110 yards and 1 TD (while Carr was the only other back with multiple carries at 7) that seemed to crystallize for the coaching staff that it needed to abandon the crowded committee approach and lean on one or two lead backs who could build some momentum over the course of the game.

"There's commitment to do that because that's the right thing for our football team, that's the right thing to get our running game back where it needs to be," Jinks said this spring.