Teammates talk up new USC starting QB Jayden Maiava's talent and potential

Lincoln Riley is careful to avoid any comparisons between former USC starting quarterback Miller Moss and the guy replacing him this week against Nebraska, redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava.

Like when he was asked Tuesday after practice if he hopes Maiava can unlock the Trojans' downfield passing attack ...

"I hate to word it like that. I mean, we want to go play good and win. I know it's going to be the natural thing with all the comparisons and the before and after, this quarterback, that quarterback -- I get it. But I don't know that there's any one thing that we haven't done very well that were like, 'Oh God, we've got to do this well.' Other than just as a team, just go finish, right? That's the obvious," Riley said.

But then came the echo of comments from USC's wide receivers about Maiava's big arm and the potential it packs, and it's hard not to think -- better or worse, one way or another -- this Trojans offense will indeed look much different Saturday.

"He's got an arm. He can throw that thing. And he can make some plays with his feet and he's a tall guy -- he's got everything you want in a quarterback," wide receiver Kyle Ford said. "I think even the first time I was throwing with him the ball kind of gets on you pretty quick, you're like 'Ooh.' And then he throws a couple deep balls and you know you gotta get on your horse and go run."

Said fellow receiver Makai Lemon: "He can throw that deep ball for sure. His arm talent [is] crazy. You can see it on film -- it ain't a surprise to nobody."

The UNLV transfer's blend of mobility and the seemingly effortless zip with which the ball shoots out of his hand portray him as having a much different skill set than Moss, who was at his best when he was decisive with the ball and relied on his accuracy and timing in the intermediate part of the field.

USC ranks tied for 73rd nationally on pass plays of at least 30 yards (12) and tied for 80th on pass plays of at least 40 yards (5) after ranking tied for 3rd and 2nd nationally in those categories, respectively, last season.

Moss was 17 for 39 on passes that traveled at least 20 yards in the air, for 439 yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

While not an apples to apples comparison given the level of league and competition, last year at UNLV Maiava was 19 of 51 for 839 yards, 8 TDs and 0 INTs on such plays in less total passing attempts (362 this year for Moss vs. 353 last year for Maiava).

"I think the best way to describe him was just a playmaker, right? I think the dude is just so naturally gifted, so talented that I'm really excited to be able to play with him," wide receiver Duce Robinson said.

While Moss' culpability in USC's 4-5 start and the Trojans' struggles closing out games can be debated -- he does rank 10th nationally in passing yards per game (283.9) with an 18-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio -- there's no denying that the late-season QB change has provided at least fresh intrigue in what was otherwise a lost season.

For fans for needed something fresh to tune in for, for Riley and the staff as they evaluate the position for the future, and, to some degree, even for the players.

Riley acknowledged it can be a tough situation for guys in the locker room who respect both QBs.

"I think when you got two guys in the room that the team respects, it’s a fine line between – you’re there for your teammates on both accounts, right? And that’s what we have. We got a room with a couple of guys that the whole team respects, and it’s, unfortunately, it’s part of competitive sports. And it’s part of how it plays out, and everybody’s going to be a part of that in some form or fashion," Riley said.

"As you go on in your career, it’s just, you’re going to come up against that at some point. So I think the players and kids, are, they’re resilient, you know what I mean? Like, the end of the day, they want to go play ball. They’re excited to go play Nebraska. I think the team is ready to go with whoever's behind center."

For his part, Maiava said he chooses not to focus on the remainder of the season as a three-game (plus perhaps a bowl game) audition for the starting job next year. He has kept his focus on the task at hand every day so far this season and plans to maintain that mindset.

"I think it's just taking it one game at a time, one day at a time, one practice at a time, one play at a time. Just making our way up," he said Tuesday. "Like I said before, falling in love with the process and the outcome will take care of itself."

Ford said that's exactly how Maiava has approached this whole season behind the scenes.

"He's being the Jayden that he was Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3. He's the same guy every week, which is always good to see because you don't want a different person every other week. You want the same guy that's been the same, and he's always handled himself in a good way," Ford said. "It's his opportunity right now, so we're excited -- everybody's excited for him.

"He's just a guy that puts his head down and works every day. He's not worried about the end outcome all the time -- he's worried about the process and how he can get better every day, and I think that's what he's done to put himself in a position to be in this position for Saturday."

Neither Maiava nor his teammates revealed much as to how the redshirt sophomore QB has tried to galvanize the team around him -- whether he addressed the offense or locker room as a whole at any point since being named the starter early last week.

"I think that's more of a team thing, a personal thing. I think we should just keep that within the team," Robinson said.

Said Maiava: "I think just trying to slowly build my relationships. I mean, throughout the whole season I've been having relationships with everybody on the team. It's just a matter of actually just being present for them, actually letting them know that I'm here for them, I've got my teammates' back."

So what is Maiava's personality and approach to leadership? That was a popular question for the teammates who spoke to media Tuesday, as Maiava comes across as a quieter, more reserved personality than Moss, though he has been engaging in his interviews since the change was made last week.

"Jayden, maybe he looks like he's reserved, but he's always in our ears. He's a very supportive guy and he's always encouraging us. That's one thing that stayed the same what from I've seen," left guard Emmanuel Pregnon said.

Robinson said Maiava is a guy you'd want to get dinner with and feel you could talk about anything -- "super funny, just good vibes all the time."

"He was always trying to find his place on this team, and he's created some really good connections. But now that he's really stepping into his role as the leader of this team, I think I have seen him be a bit more vocal and, like I say, take on that role really well," Robinson said.

"I think Jayden's just always been Jayden," Ford said. "I don't think he tried to change because he's starting now or something like that. He's always been a cool, calm guy. He comes out here, he does his job and he's doing great right now. He's like, I wouldn't say like laid-back, but he's very just like, I would say just mellow, calm a little bit. I think sometimes we want him to like, 'Come on, bro, get hyped!' I think that's going to come out on Saturday, and like I said, I'm excited for him and the opportunities this team has to make something as well going forward."

However the players felt about Moss losing his job -- and they've been media trained enough not to delve into that -- it is clear they are excited regardless at the potential Maiava brings to the offense.

They also appreciate the growth and development they've seen within the walls of the practice field this season that fans and media will now get to see fully showcased Saturday in the Coliseum.

"I feel like he's more patient and more relaxed and more poised. That's what I've seen as far as his growth," Pregnon said.

Said Lemon: "He's been way more confident. He's learned the whole system with Coach Linc and his plays, so I just can't wait for him to show you all on Saturday."