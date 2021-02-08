TrojanSports - Texas' former director of recruiting officially announces move to USC

On Monday, Carrington officially announced his departure from Texas via Twitter. USC has not yet announced his hiring, but the university always takes a longer time than most to publicly acknowledge personnel moves.

USC could offer him that opportunity, and Carrington in turn offers the Trojans another dynamic recruiter on staff to help build on the fresh momentum they created in this 2021 recruiting cycle.

As was first reported last week by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and confirmed at that time by TrojanSports.com , USC is hiring Texas director of recruiting Bryan Carrington in an analyst position, as he looks to segue more into the coaching side of the operation.

"I want the UT family to know that even though I am excited about this new opportunity, I am sad to be leaving all of you who have supported and believed in me and in the work and foundation we built," Carrington wrote. "It has been a wonderful experience working with the alumni, student body, faculty, staff and administration to build a strong recruiting network that can be built upon."

USC is hoping to tap into that recruiting network in bringing Carrington on board.

One 2020 prospect told us that Carrington was the glue to his Texas class that year, which ranked 14th nationally. He also helped Texas land the No. 4-ranked recruiting class in both 2018 and 2019. Carrington first joined the Longhorns in 2017 as assistant director of player personnel before being promoted the next year.

He of course worked with USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and safeties coach Craig Naivar at Texas and was involved in the recruitment of 5-star 2019 wide receiver Bru McCoy, who signed with USC before transferring to the Longhorns and back to the Trojans in a wild six-month stretch. So Carrington has shown he not only has strong Texas recruiting roots but can make an impact on prospects out this way too.

The role of offensive analyst -- where there was an opening after Chris Claiborne left to become LBs coach at Arizona State and Hayes Pullard left for a staff position with the New York Jets -- allows Carrington to take a step toward possibly becoming a full-fledged assistant coach someday (at USC or elsewhere), while he can still make an impact on recruiting. Analysts can not do any on-field coaching in practice or games, or recruit off campus -- but they can do scouting, breakdown film, help players off the field, make recruiting calls and contribute to on-campus recruiting events, etc.

USC has promoted an analyst to full-fledged assistant coach each of the last three offseasons -- with Joe DeForest taking over the OLBs for a year in 2019 before moving on, John David Baker moving up to TEs coach for a year in 2019 before leaving for Ole Miss and then Seth Doege taking that TEs coaching role this season after two years as an analyst. In that analyst role, Doege was a key recruiter for both 4-star 2021 QB signee Jaxson Dart and 3-star WR signee Joseph Manjack, while fellow analyst Michael Hutchings was key in the recruitment of 4-star LB signee Julien Simon.

The Trojans will hope Carrington can have an impact in his new role.

His addition furthers the staff's Texas recruiting ties, which already include Orlando (former DC at Houston and Texas), Naivar (who has coached at Sam Houston State, Rice, Texas State, Houston and Texas), coordinator Graham Harrell (former QB at Texas Tech and OC at North Texas), Doege (former QB at Texas Tech), running backs coach Mike Jinks (long-time HS coach in Texas, former RBs coach at Texas Tech) and new offensive line coach Clay McGuire (H-back at Texas Tech, former RBs coach at Texas Tech and OL coach at Texas State).