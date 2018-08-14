Training camp is nearing its end and several players have had their moments. Some, though, have just been playing on a different level. Here's our list of the 10 best USC players through 10 training camp practices.

1. Biggie Marshall, Cornerback

Biggie Marshall has been borderline unbeatable throughout camp. His technique and understanding of the defensive playbook seem to have improved exponentially since last year- he’s almost always in position to make a play on a ball thrown his way, and he has nearly every time one has come towards him. He’s easily broken up the most passes of anyone so far at camp.

2. Tyler Vaughns, Wide Receiver

The Trojans' receiving yardage leader over the second half of last year should only be better this season from what he’s showed so far in training camp. His route running, body control, and hands have always been exemplary, and he’s shown an improved ability to come down with contested jump balls. There haven’t been many holes in Vaughns’ game throughout camp- he looks like a true No. 1 receiver.

3. Marvell Tell, Free Safety

Tell has quietly had a very strong camp. He hasn’t made a ton of flashy plays, but that’s largely because he’s done such a good job patrolling the back end of the secondary that he hasn’t seen too many targets. He was very effective as the starting free safety last season, yet he’s seemed to be even better versed in the nuances of his position throughout this camp. He’s very rarely allowed anything to be completed over his head, and has done a great job coming up and playing the run.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wide Receiver

St. Brown looks nothing like a freshman, from a physique that looks like he’s been in a college weight program for years, to a game on the field that looks refined and confident way beyond his age. He’s displayed incredible route running, as well as an uncanny ability to win at the point of attack that’s truly special for someone of his smaller stature. His chemistry with his high school QB JT Daniels has been a special sight to watch, seeming to live inside each other’s heads as they’ve connected on some incredible plays throughout camp.

5. JT Daniels, Quarterback

Daniels didn’t take very long to make clear that he was the best quarterback on this roster. His accuracy and ability to progress through his reads have been exceptional throughout camp, highlighted by his 10-12, 4 TD performance in last Saturday’s scrimmage. Daniels has rare arm talent, and he’s showed it off every day so far as he regularly hits throws in tight windows that most quarterbacks wouldn’t dare to attempt.

6. Stephen Carr, Running Back

Returning from the back surgery that kept him out for spring camp, Carr looks to have picked up from where he was before his injuries early last season. At times he’s looked like the best player on the roster, flashing explosiveness and speed that not many other backs in the country can match. He’s shown that he’s capable of banging inside or turning the corner on stretch plays, as well as doing a good job catching out of the backfield.

7. Jordan Iosefa, Linebacker

Iosefa has been impressive in his play at both at the first team outside and middle linebacker spots, as he’s moved to account for the injuries to Cam Smith and Porter Gustin. He’s shown an advanced understanding of both positions, doing an impressive job of fulfilling his assignments at both and flowing to the ball effectively. He’s also showed out as a good tackler, rarely if ever missing an opportunity to bring down the ball carrier and taking good angles to the ball.

8. Ajene Harris, Nickel Cornerback

The returning starter at nickel has been exceptional throughout camp, showing an incredible comprehension of the team’s defensive schemes as he seems to know exactly what’s going on at all times, sliding off of his coverages to intercept passes and filling coverage gaps as the quarterbacks have tried to work them. Harris has intercepted the most passes of anyone at camp so far -- he just manages to find his way to the ball wherever it is.

9. Kana'i Mauga, Outside Linebacker

The freshman linebacker from Hawaii has been incredible coming off of the edge, showcasing a unique burst and power. Mauga has been blowing past tackles and tight ends on a regular basis, making tackles in the backfield almost every day. He’s always had exceptional speed, and he’s showed the ability to use it in tandem with impressive strength, partially as a result of the twenty pounds he’s put on since the spring.

10. Jay Tufele, Defensive Tackle

The redshirt freshman has been one of the surprise standouts of camp, only getting better as practices have gone on. Coach Helton has raved about Tufele’s performance throughout camp, and anyone who’s been watching practice can see why. He exploded for two sacks in the scrimmage last Saturday, and has been in the offensive backfield throughout almost every team session, stuffing runs, batting passes and pressuring the quarterback.

