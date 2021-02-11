TrojanSports - The 22 prospects in the 2022 class that USC fans should know

1. 4-star OT Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco HS)

This one is simple -- the Trojans' greatest need remains offensive tackle, and the top OL prospect in their sights plays down the road at St. John Bosco HS. Rivals has Greene ranked as an offensive guard, but USC views him as its potential future left tackle and is making him a major priority in this class. Greene is also very close with 2021 OG Maximus Gibbs, his Bosco teammate who signed with the Trojans. Landing Greene would be a major foundational piece to build around for this 2022 class.

2. 5-star CB Will Johnson (Grosse Pointe, Mich.)

Cornerback is not exactly a pressing need for the Trojans, especially with Jackson committed already and three CBs signed in the 2021 class, but Johnson is too good of a prospect not to have high on this list. Especially given the talk that he and Jackson would like to play together in college. Jackson hosted Johnson on a L.A. visit last month, showing him around USC's campus, so there is real potential here. But the Trojans still have a lot of work to do if they're going to pull the No. 11-ranked national prospect out of his home state, as Michigan is making a major push for him and seems to be gaining more traction since hiring new co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist, who was previously the Dallas Cowboys' DBs coach.

3. 4-star LB Junior Tuihalamaka (Bishop Alemany HS)

USC already had Tuihalamaka committed for almost a year before he backed off that pledge last month, wanting to take a step back in his recruitment and more fully consider all of his options. Notre Dame, Stanford and others have since entered the picture in a big way, but USC isn't giving up on the impressive linebacker and will continue to recruit him as a top priority. The Trojans did a nice job landing 4-star LBs Raesjon Davis and Julien Simon in the 2021 class, but it remains a position in need of a talent influx for the future, so getting Tuihalamaka back in this class would be significant.

4. 4-star LB David Bailey (Mater Dei HS)

The Mater Dei to USC pipeline picked up a lot of fresh momentum of late with 4-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson and 4-star LB Raesjon Davis signing in the 2021 class, along with Jackson's commitment in 2022. And the Trojans are hoping that connection will remain fruitful with a couple other key Monarchs. Bailey has made it clear USC will be a top contender until the end for him, and at least to this point his recruitment has had a strong Pac-12 feel to it overall, which also bodes well for the Trojans. Watch a Mater Dei practice or attend a camp and Bailey is easy to spot as one of the most impressive physical talents on any field. With or without Tuihalamaka, adding Bailey would make the Trojans feel very assured about the future at linebacker.

5. 4-star OLB Cyrus Moss (Las Vegas, Nev.)