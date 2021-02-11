TrojanSports - The 22 prospects in the 2022 class that USC fans should know

The 22 prospects in the 2022 class that USC fans should know
The 2021 recruiting cycle isn't officially complete as USC continues to pursue 5-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau (Bellevue, Wash.), who has delayed his decision until he can take some visits.
But otherwise, it's on to the 2022 recruiting class at this point, as the Trojans look to build on the momentum they created in their strong close to the 2021 cycle (No. 8 in the Rivals recruiting rankings).
Last week, we spotlighted the five can't-miss prospects USC needs to land in 2022, which was based on a combination of both need and viability -- impact players with whom the Trojans have a very good chance and need to close the deal to maximize the potential of this 2022 class.
Today, we take a broader look at the picture with our 22 prospects in the 2022 class that USC fans need to know.
It's important to note, this list does not include prospects who have already committed. Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS) would have been No. 1 on the list, but he announced his USC commitment last month and the point of this exercise is to focus on the remaining uncommitted targets. So you also won't see 4-star QB commit Devin Brown (Queen Creek, Ariz.), 4-star CB Fabian Ross (Las Vegas, Nev.) or 4-star C Dylan Lopez (IMG Academy via Rancho Verde HS) either.
One final note -- this list isn't simply compiled or ordered based on the recruiting rankings but rather a combination of talent and viability. Based on our intel, it's a look at both the prospects USC is prioritizing and those who look to be strongly in play for the Trojans, with each factor weighted accordingly.
Also, be sure the check out our 2022 USC Recruiting Database for the latest intel on all of the Trojans' targets, along with links to all of our coverage and video highlights.
1. 4-star OT Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco HS)
This one is simple -- the Trojans' greatest need remains offensive tackle, and the top OL prospect in their sights plays down the road at St. John Bosco HS.
Rivals has Greene ranked as an offensive guard, but USC views him as its potential future left tackle and is making him a major priority in this class.
Greene is also very close with 2021 OG Maximus Gibbs, his Bosco teammate who signed with the Trojans. Landing Greene would be a major foundational piece to build around for this 2022 class.
2. 5-star CB Will Johnson (Grosse Pointe, Mich.)
Cornerback is not exactly a pressing need for the Trojans, especially with Jackson committed already and three CBs signed in the 2021 class, but Johnson is too good of a prospect not to have high on this list. Especially given the talk that he and Jackson would like to play together in college.
Jackson hosted Johnson on a L.A. visit last month, showing him around USC's campus, so there is real potential here. But the Trojans still have a lot of work to do if they're going to pull the No. 11-ranked national prospect out of his home state, as Michigan is making a major push for him and seems to be gaining more traction since hiring new co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist, who was previously the Dallas Cowboys' DBs coach.
3. 4-star LB Junior Tuihalamaka (Bishop Alemany HS)
USC already had Tuihalamaka committed for almost a year before he backed off that pledge last month, wanting to take a step back in his recruitment and more fully consider all of his options.
Notre Dame, Stanford and others have since entered the picture in a big way, but USC isn't giving up on the impressive linebacker and will continue to recruit him as a top priority.
The Trojans did a nice job landing 4-star LBs Raesjon Davis and Julien Simon in the 2021 class, but it remains a position in need of a talent influx for the future, so getting Tuihalamaka back in this class would be significant.
4. 4-star LB David Bailey (Mater Dei HS)
The Mater Dei to USC pipeline picked up a lot of fresh momentum of late with 4-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson and 4-star LB Raesjon Davis signing in the 2021 class, along with Jackson's commitment in 2022. And the Trojans are hoping that connection will remain fruitful with a couple other key Monarchs.
Bailey has made it clear USC will be a top contender until the end for him, and at least to this point his recruitment has had a strong Pac-12 feel to it overall, which also bodes well for the Trojans.
Watch a Mater Dei practice or attend a camp and Bailey is easy to spot as one of the most impressive physical talents on any field. With or without Tuihalamaka, adding Bailey would make the Trojans feel very assured about the future at linebacker.
5. 4-star OLB Cyrus Moss (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Moss is hard to read. He's been complimentary of USC, but he doesn't give any hints as to where the Trojans stand in his recruitment, or what other schools may be top contenders right now.
But he's one of the most intriguing prospects in this class at any position based on his physical potential and upside. There simply aren't many high school juniors built like Moss.
While Rivals ranks him as a defensive end, USC is recruiting him as an outside linebacker (which in the Trojans defense really isn't much different than a defensive end).
