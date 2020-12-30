TrojanSports - Introducing our in-depth USC 2022 recruiting database

USC is still putting the finishing touches on its 2021 recruiting class, looking to not only add numbers but some top national prospects who have yet to announce their decisions. That will remain the focus through National Signing Day in early February, but it's almost time to put the 2022 recruiting class squarely in the spotlight -- and we've got you covered. TrojanSports.com has been getting to know USC's top 2022 targets since the summer (and well before in some cases). We've gathered the best intel to piece together who is firmly on USC's radar for the year ahead, and we break it down here by position with easy links to all of the latest updates, highlight videos, our videos from the recruiting trail and more. This will be a continually updated resource for USC fans to track the Trojans' 2022 recruiting efforts. It's too early to talk specific numbers for each position group, but as that comes more into focus we'll continue to adapt this database to provide our subscribers the clearest and most up-to-date picture of the Trojans' needs and progress. The ranking of top targets at each position is still fluid this early on, but we've put thought and research behind the starting order. As the process unfolds and new intel emerges, it will be adjusted accordingly, so check back often and trust that if a prospect has moved on the list there is a good reason for it. **Not subscribed and want full access? Take advantage of our FREE TRIAL through Jan. 29 for new subscribers. Just use promo code USCNSD and this link to get started. Returning former users can use this link to log-in first.**

Four-star 2022 QB Devin Brown (Queen Creek HS/Queen Creek, Ariz.) committed to USC in September. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)

Quarterback

Needs: After signing two highly-rated 4-star QBs in the 2021 class in Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss, USC only needs to add one quarterback in 2022, and as of now they've got their commitment.

Commits: 1

Other offers:

Mater Dei all-purpose back Raleek Brown is top priority for USC in the 2022 recruiting class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Running back

Needs: That all depends somewhat on how USC closes out this 2021 class. The Trojans signed 4-star RB Brandon Campbell, and they're hoping to add a second RB in the class in February. USC has already lost redshirt sophomore Markese Stepp to the transfer portal (assuming he doesn't reverse his decision), leaving sophomore Kenan Christon and Campbell as the only two running backs who would be on the roster after next season. (Redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai and senior Stephen Carr have the option of returning in 2021 if they choose, but either way they'd be off the roster by the time the 2022 class arrives). So again, it comes down to whether USC ends up with one or two RBs in this 2021 class. If it's just Campbell, the Trojans would need to added two in the 2022 class to maintain a comfortable level of depth moving forward. If they get two this cycle, then one could suffice but two could still be desired based on how the rest of the class comes together and what room there is remaining. Commits: 0 Top targets:

4-star Jovantae Burnes (Desert Pines HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) The latest: Barnes is a high priority target for the Trojans in the 2022 class and part of a collection of Las Vegas prospects that will be getting the full attention of the USC staff. Barnes said USC was "up there" in this recruitment after receiving his offer in October of 2019. The Trojans signed his former teammate WR Michael Jackson III in the 2021 class.

Coverage: -Barnes reacts to USC offer and early rise in recruitment (Oct. 28 2019) Hudl highlights: Sophomore year

Other offers:

Wide receiver C.J. Williams is yet another Mater Dei HS standout high on USC's 2022 wishlist.

Wide receiver