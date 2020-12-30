TrojanSports - Introducing our in-depth USC 2022 recruiting database

Introducing our in-depth USC 2022 recruiting database
USC is still putting the finishing touches on its 2021 recruiting class, looking to not only add numbers but some top national prospects who have yet to announce their decisions.
That will remain the focus through National Signing Day in early February, but it's almost time to put the 2022 recruiting class squarely in the spotlight -- and we've got you covered.
TrojanSports.com has been getting to know USC's top 2022 targets since the summer (and well before in some cases). We've gathered the best intel to piece together who is firmly on USC's radar for the year ahead, and we break it down here by position with easy links to all of the latest updates, highlight videos, our videos from the recruiting trail and more.
This will be a continually updated resource for USC fans to track the Trojans' 2022 recruiting efforts.
It's too early to talk specific numbers for each position group, but as that comes more into focus we'll continue to adapt this database to provide our subscribers the clearest and most up-to-date picture of the Trojans' needs and progress.
The ranking of top targets at each position is still fluid this early on, but we've put thought and research behind the starting order. As the process unfolds and new intel emerges, it will be adjusted accordingly, so check back often and trust that if a prospect has moved on the list there is a good reason for it.
Quarterback
Needs: After signing two highly-rated 4-star QBs in the 2021 class in Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss, USC only needs to add one quarterback in 2022, and as of now they've got their commitment.
Commits: 1
4-star Devin Brown (Queen Creek HS/Queen Creek, Ariz.)
Stats: Brown passed for 1,761 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in nine games in 2020, according to MaxPreps.
Coverage:
-Brown reflects on his junior season, talks USC future (Dec. 8)
-WATCH: Game highlights and video interview with Brown (Sept. 3)
-Commitment Analysis: Scouting USC's new 2022 QB commit (Sept. 19)
-Devin Brown discusses his USC commitment decision (Sept. 19)
Brown's HUDL highlights:
TrojanSports.com video:
Other offers:
5-star Quinn Ewers (Carroll HS/Southlake, TX) *Committed to Ohio State
4-star Gunner Stockton (Rabun County School/Tiger, Ga.) *Committed to South Carolina
4-star Ty Simpson (Westview HS/Martin, Tenn.)
4-star Walker Howard (St. Thomas More HS/Lafayette, La.) *Committed to LSU
4-star Maalik Murphy (Serra HS/Gardena, Calif.)
4-star AJ Duffy (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.)
4-star Nicco Marchiol (Hamilton HS/Chandler, Ariz.)
4-star Justyn Martin (Inglewood HS/Inglewood, Calif.)
4-star Kaden Martin (Knoxville Catholic HS/Knoxville, Tenn.)
Running back
Needs: That all depends somewhat on how USC closes out this 2021 class. The Trojans signed 4-star RB Brandon Campbell, and they're hoping to add a second RB in the class in February. USC has already lost redshirt sophomore Markese Stepp to the transfer portal (assuming he doesn't reverse his decision), leaving sophomore Kenan Christon and Campbell as the only two running backs who would be on the roster after next season. (Redshirt senior Vavae Malepeai and senior Stephen Carr have the option of returning in 2021 if they choose, but either way they'd be off the roster by the time the 2022 class arrives). So again, it comes down to whether USC ends up with one or two RBs in this 2021 class. If it's just Campbell, the Trojans would need to added two in the 2022 class to maintain a comfortable level of depth moving forward. If they get two this cycle, then one could suffice but two could still be desired based on how the rest of the class comes together and what room there is remaining.
Commits: 0
Top targets:
4-star Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS/Santa Ana, Calif.)
The latest: Brown is a true all-purpose back that has been on the Trojans' radar since before he even started high school. Head coach Clay Helton offered him that previous summer after a 7-on-7 camp. Like many running backs, he also still looks up to Trojans legend Reggie Bush. Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma State are other programs who have also built strong relationships with Brown so far.
Coverage:
-Brown discusses latest with USC recruitment and interest (Nov. 19)
-Brown updates latest on recruitment with USC and others (Oct.17)
-The No.1 APB talks upcoming trips with Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan (March 11)
Hudl highlights:
4-star Jovantae Burnes (Desert Pines HS/Las Vegas, Nev.)
The latest: Barnes is a high priority target for the Trojans in the 2022 class and part of a collection of Las Vegas prospects that will be getting the full attention of the USC staff. Barnes said USC was "up there" in this recruitment after receiving his offer in October of 2019. The Trojans signed his former teammate WR Michael Jackson III in the 2021 class.
Coverage:
-Barnes reacts to USC offer and early rise in recruitment (Oct. 28 2019)
Hudl highlights:
4-star Gavin Sawchuk (Valor Christian HS/Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
The latest: Oklahoma is perceived as the favorite for Sawchuk, but he is still high on the board for USC and he maintains a degree of interest as well, noting it's one of the schools he hopes to be able to visit this spring. He has taken multiple on-campus visits so far during his recruitment to Oregon, Colorado, Colorado State, Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
Coverage:
-Sawchuk eyeing key visits this spring (Dec. 28)
-Sawchuk updates the latest on his recruitment and visits (Sept. 22)
Hudl highlights:
Other offers:
4-star Jaydon Blue (Klein Cain HS/Houston, Texas)
4-star Emmanuel Henderson (Geneva County HS/Hartford, Ala.)
4-star Dillon Tatum (West Bloomfield HS/West Bloomfield, Mich.)
4-star Nicholas Singleton (Governor Mifflin Senior HS/Shillington, Pa.)
4-star Kaytron Allen (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.)
4-star Tavorus Jones (Burges HS/El Paso, Texas)
4-star Emeka Magwa (Nolan Catholic HS/Fort Worth, Texas)
4-star Jaylen Thompson (St. Bernard HS/Playa Del Rey, Calif.)
4-star Jadarian Price (Denison HS/Denison, Texas)
4-star Brenen Thompson (Spearman HS/Spearman, Texas)
4-star Maurion Horn (Broken Arrow HS/Broken Arrow, Okla.)
3-star Tychaun Chapman (Princess Anne HS/Virginia Beach, Va.) *Committed to North Carolina
3-star Rayshon Luke (St. John Bosco HS/Bellflower, Calif.)
3-star Victor Venn (Buford HS/Buford, Ga.)
Wide receiver
Needs: USC is always attracting top talent at the wide receiver position. The Trojans signed five WRs in the last two recruiting cycles, but several key veterans could be leaving the program in the next year (or sooner) so we'd expect USC to target 3-4 additions in 2022. While they've yet to announce decisions on whether they'll return this coming year or enter the NFL draft, USC can assume that both Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown will be off the roster by the time the 2022 class arrives. Drake London might be as well if his draft stock continues to rise. That makes this a pivotal cycle to add to the young corps that will be next in line for the years ahead. There's isn't much clear separation beyond the top two targets so we went long on this list until more clarity develops as these recruitments play out.
Commits: 0
Top targets:
4-star CJ Williams (Mater Dei HS/Santa Ana, Calif.)
The latest: There is strong mutual interest between Williams and USC, which started building a relationship early while offering him prior to his sophomore year. Williams recognizes the pipeline from Mater Dei to USC, which continued again this year with 4-star Monarchs WR Kyron Ware-Hudson signing with the Trojans. He has developed a strong bond with USC's WRs coach Keary Colbert so far, but there are a number of other powerhouse programs after Williams and he has seemed very open-minded to exploring his options. Those include national powers like Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and a host of other Pac-12 suitors. He released a top 16 list in late November.
Coverage:
-Priority 2022 WR shares latest the latest on his USC recruitment (Nov. 23)
-2022 WR CJ Williams preparing to cut list (Nov. 9)
-Top 2022 WR CJ Williams has busy September (Sept. 16)
-Top 2022 WR CJ Williams has plenty of visits ahead (April 14)
-Elite 2022 WR CJ Williams on USC and his bond with wide receivers coach Keary Colbert (Feb. 20)
Highlights:
4-star Tetairoa McMillan (Servite HS/Anaheim, Calif.)
The latest: McMillan has emerged as one of the top receivers not only in the west region but in the country. We last spoke with McMillan in November and he highlighted his relationship with WRs coach Keary Colbert as well as his interest in the Trojans' pass-happy offense. The appeal to stay close to home and play in front of his family also stands out to the national recruit, but he's not close to making any decision. McMillan has made it clear he's being very patient and methodical with the process, but Clemson and Oregon are a couple other programs that have stood out for him of late.
Coverage:
-Four-star 2022 WR Tetairoa McMillan shares the latest on his recruitment
-WR Tetairoa McMillan takes slow approach to recruiting
-Making the case: Who should be the next five-star WR?
Highlights:
