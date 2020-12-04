TrojanSports - The latest intel on USC's pursuit of 4-star QB Jaxson Dart

In the wake of 4-star quarterback Jake Garcia's decommitment from USC on Thursday night, all attention now shifts to the Trojans' continued pursuit of fellow 4-star 2021 QB Jaxson Dart (Corner Canyon HS/Draper, Utah) to pair with 4-star QB commit Miller Moss.

We talked to Dart and his father on Thursday night after the Garcia news broke, so we have the latest intel on where things stand with his recruitment over on our premium Trojan Talk message board.

