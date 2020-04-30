USC doesn't figure to take more than a few wide receivers in this 2021 class, but one the Trojans staff has been paying a lot of attention to is Las Vegas, Nev., standout Michael Jackson III.

Jackson visited USC on March 1 -- after the Rivals Camp Series Los Angeles showcase -- and received his Trojans offer at that time. The two sides have built a strong relationship since then and the communication is consistent, Jackson says.

"Pretty much every day," he told TrojanSports.com on Thursday. "It could be advice on life or just football stuff, but it’s always conversation with different coaches for sure."

In addition to USC wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, Jackson says he hears from head coach Clay Helton, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and tight ends coach John David Baker.