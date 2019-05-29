** Join TrojanSports.com for the most thorough and in-depth coverage of USC football, including up-to-date breaking news, recruiting coverage, features, podcasts and our premium Trojan Talk message board. It's your personal USC sports page.**

TrojanSports.com has been providing the most up-to-date intel on the ongoing situation with former 5-star USC signee Bru McCoy and his expected transfer from Texas back to the Trojans.

Continue checking back for the latest updates and catch up on all of our reporting to this point.

—Wednesday update

--Report: Texas coaches, QB visiting McCoy in California

—Tuesday update

—Sources: Bru McCoy planning to transfer back to USC

—Monday update

—What's really going on with McCoy, Steele and USC's 2019 signing class