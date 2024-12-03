The latest on USC's 2025 recruiting class ahead of signing day Wednesday

Last week, USC coach Lincoln Riley talked about the volatility of this 2025 recruiting cycle, and if anyone would have some perspective on that matter it's Riley as he and his staff continue to adjust to decommitments and make late rallies on remaining targets.

Since the summer, USC has had nine Rivals250 prospects decommit and/or flip to other schools, including five of the top 32 prospects in this 2025 recruiting class.

The Trojans have also pulled some notable flips of their own late in this cycle -- just since October that list would include four-star QB Husan Longstreet (flipped from Texas A&M), four-star OTs Alex Payne (from North Carolina) and Aaron Dunn (from Utah), four-star DB Stephen Miller (from Mississippi State), three-star DT Floyd Boucard (from Oklahoma) and three-star TE Nela Tupou (from Utah).

And they may not be done (more on that later).

Riley had some notable thoughts on the spike in such volatility this year, attributing some of it the early signing period being moved up a couple weeks (starting Wednesday) and that coaching staff weren't able to do in-home visits in the lead up to signing day like in past years where they'd spend the first half of December on the road meeting with recruits and their families.

“It’s so unique right now, because it’s just jumping up on us so quick. And again, us not getting a chance to go out on the road and recruit – we’ve had a chance to go out and evaluate, you know, go see games, but that whole piece has been very, very different. And I know it has been for everybody across the country, and I think because of that you’re seeing some of the volatility that you’re going to see. I mean, you’re seeing it all over the country. And you’re seeing it for two reasons," Riley said.

"You’re seeing some guys that are changing their minds for whatever the reason is, and again, it’s kind of unique because you can’t go get all in front of their faces right now. And then, you’re seeing some schools that are changing their minds. And you’re actually seeing that a lot more than ever before, in my opinion. And that’s just the nature of -- it’s just the world that we’re in right now. Players have always changed their mind, and changing it more in the last several years, they’ve probably changed it more and more than ever before. It’s probably upticked as time’s went on. But there’s a lot of schools that are changing their mind too. But it’s not like the schools are going to jump in front of cameras like this and say that. So, I think you’re going to continue to see volatility.”

As of Tuesday, USC had the 17th-ranked recruiting class with 20 commits, but that is expected to change potentially significantly come Wednesday.

Here's a breakdown of where things stand ...