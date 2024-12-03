The latest on USC's 2025 recruiting class ahead of signing day Wednesday

Last week, USC coach Lincoln Riley talked about the volatility of this 2025 recruiting cycle, and if anyone would have some perspective on that matter it's Riley as he and his staff continue to adjust to decommitments and make late rallies on remaining targets.
Since the summer, USC has had nine Rivals250 prospects decommit and/or flip to other schools, including five of the top 32 prospects in this 2025 recruiting class.
The Trojans have also pulled some notable flips of their own late in this cycle -- just since October that list would include four-star QB Husan Longstreet (flipped from Texas A&M), four-star OTs Alex Payne (from North Carolina) and Aaron Dunn (from Utah), four-star DB Stephen Miller (from Mississippi State), three-star DT Floyd Boucard (from Oklahoma) and three-star TE Nela Tupou (from Utah).
And they may not be done (more on that later).
Riley had some notable thoughts on the spike in such volatility this year, attributing some of it the early signing period being moved up a couple weeks (starting Wednesday) and that coaching staff weren't able to do in-home visits in the lead up to signing day like in past years where they'd spend the first half of December on the road meeting with recruits and their families.
“It’s so unique right now, because it’s just jumping up on us so quick. And again, us not getting a chance to go out on the road and recruit – we’ve had a chance to go out and evaluate, you know, go see games, but that whole piece has been very, very different. And I know it has been for everybody across the country, and I think because of that you’re seeing some of the volatility that you’re going to see. I mean, you’re seeing it all over the country. And you’re seeing it for two reasons," Riley said.
"You’re seeing some guys that are changing their minds for whatever the reason is, and again, it’s kind of unique because you can’t go get all in front of their faces right now. And then, you’re seeing some schools that are changing their minds. And you’re actually seeing that a lot more than ever before, in my opinion. And that’s just the nature of -- it’s just the world that we’re in right now. Players have always changed their mind, and changing it more in the last several years, they’ve probably changed it more and more than ever before. It’s probably upticked as time’s went on. But there’s a lot of schools that are changing their mind too. But it’s not like the schools are going to jump in front of cameras like this and say that. So, I think you’re going to continue to see volatility.”
As of Tuesday, USC had the 17th-ranked recruiting class with 20 commits, but that is expected to change potentially significantly come Wednesday.
Here's a breakdown of where things stand ...
Solid commitments
*Coming in as a defensive back
Commits to monitor on signing day
South Carolina made a strong late push to flip Miller, but Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman expects him to sign with USC after visiting Los Angeles over the weekend for the Trojans' game vs. Notre Dame.
This is a new development, but Tennessee is making a late push for Perlotte. We don't know yet how it's going to play out over the next day, but this is one to monitor.
Dalton is more of a mystery. Alabama is in play, but the Crimson Tide have two other running backs committed, including a fresh commitment picked up last week from three-star Jace Clarizio. Dalton has gone quiet and isn't tipping his hand ahead of signing day, but we'll guess he signs with USC.
The speedy receiver out of Maryland picked up a surge of interest late in the recruiting cycle with Georgia, Maryland and Penn State all involved, but he was back on campus at USC this past weekend and the buzz is that the Trojans are in position to close the deal tomorrow.
Top remaining targets/flip candidates
The prize of signing day, Stewart is the top uncommitted prospect in the class (after reclassifying from 2026), and our Rivals analysts believe he is ticketed for the Trojans after an impactful official visit a few weekends ago for the Nebraska game. There was buzz that Stewart was going to make a late visit to LSU last weekend, but that was dispelled with a photo of him sitting at home by the pool on Saturday. Landing Stewart would make up for some of the other misses and losses in this class -- in a big way. Addressing the need for a potentially elite pass rusher is the most important thing the Trojans can do at this point.
It had long been thought that Faraimo was headed to Notre Dame, but when he decided to take a final visit to USC over the weekend that was viewed as a sign that he was still very open-minded to the Trojans. It's still not a done deal by any means, but Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney believes USC has taken the lead in his recruitment. This will be one of the most pivotal announcements for the Trojans on Wednesday in determining how successful this signing day ultimately is for hte program.