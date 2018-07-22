--on if he’s still tinkering with his delivery

“Yeah, that was my main focus in the beginning of the summer, just fine tuning little things. It wasn’t anything too serious, but I figured out a little tweak and it’s helped me a lot. I feel like I'm throwing the ball a lot better, a lot more consistent, and coming out a bit faster.

--on if a quicker release was the objective

“Yeah, quicker and consistency were the two focuses when I went back, trying to fine tune it. … It’s not like I’m trying to redefine my motion at all, it’s literally like one little tweak, one little throwing thought, to kind of just help quicken everything up. … Just a little bit less takeback, a bit more straight to the throw.”

--on what he’s working aside from his release

“I wasn’t so much trying to work on my release, it was a little thing. I've always been confident in my throwing motion. Just as a quarterback mentally you always have to understand the playbook, and there's so much to our playbook that you're always going to be learning. So that's kind of what I'm trying to do, keep learning.”

--on if it bothers him that the public at large seems to have already anointed JT Daniels as the future starter and is pulling for him most

“I can’t really look too much into that. It’s not really my place, and everybody has a job and everybody's doing their part, and I just got focus on what I can do.”

--on how aware he is of that narrative

“From what I’ve heard. I try to stay out of it. It’s gonna be fun; coaches are going to make the decision, we're going to compete, and I'm going to control what I can control.”