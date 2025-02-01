USC junior day roundup

The dead period is quickly approaching, and USC is hoping to capitalize on the opportunity to have recruits remember their time with the Trojans by hosting a wide array of prospects from the 2026 and 2027 classes.

Many of the big names that were expected to make a stop by USC on Saturday ended up doing so including four-star Georgia receiver commit Vance Stafford, who was one of the early arrivals on campus Saturday.

There were some surprises as well with Texas A&M tight end commit Caleb Tafua and five-star Ohio State Christian Henry Jr. deciding to join some of their peers on campus for the event.

Plus, most of the committed recruits in the 2026 class made a return to USC’s campus to spend some time with the coaching staff. That included top-rated commits Brandon Lockhart and Xavier Griffin.

TrojanSports was in attendance Saturday as the recruits arrived and you can view photos and videos of the arrivals below.