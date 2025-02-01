Published Feb 1, 2025
USC junior day roundup
The dead period is quickly approaching, and USC is hoping to capitalize on the opportunity to have recruits remember their time with the Trojans by hosting a wide array of prospects from the 2026 and 2027 classes.

Many of the big names that were expected to make a stop by USC on Saturday ended up doing so including four-star Georgia receiver commit Vance Stafford, who was one of the early arrivals on campus Saturday.

There were some surprises as well with Texas A&M tight end commit Caleb Tafua and five-star Ohio State Christian Henry Jr. deciding to join some of their peers on campus for the event.

Plus, most of the committed recruits in the 2026 class made a return to USC’s campus to spend some time with the coaching staff. That included top-rated commits Brandon Lockhart and Xavier Griffin.

TrojanSports was in attendance Saturday as the recruits arrived and you can view photos and videos of the arrivals below.

New junior day offers

