USC pushing to keep four-star Texas A&M TE commit Caleb Tafua home

Though he is committed and continues to have a strong relationship with Texas A&M, Tafua is open to listening to other programs. That includes USC, which has built a strong relationship with the No. 36 recruit in the state.

When four-star Lakewood High School tight end Caleb Tafua decided to commit to Texas A&M back in December, USC was very much in the picture. The Trojans made the list of finalists along with Washington and Cal before the 6-foot-4 prospect opted to leave the West Coast for College Station and the Aggies.

One change that has happened as of late is a new tight ends coach in town.

Chad Savage recently joined the Trojans following a stint at Colorado State, and the new tight ends and inside receivers coach has earned a reputation as a strong recruiter.

Since there is someone new on staff at USC, Tafua decided to make the short trip over to campus to meet with Savage and see if the Trojans could be the right team for him after all.

"Man, coach Savage. He was one of the first coaches recruiting me coming into my freshman year," Tafua said. "He was at Colorado State. We always had that bond before he went to USC, so when he got the job I was excited for him because he's the tight end and inside coach. So, I had good talks with him the night before he got it. I feel like no filter, he's more real. He's gonna tell you what you wanna hear and what you don't wanna hear. He's gonna bring a lot of good stuff in the program."