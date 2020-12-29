TrojanSports - Three-Point Stance: Three-stars, Heisman finalists, 2021 classes

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some key former three-stars to watch in the college football playoff, his case for each Heisman finalist and some teams to watch between now and the first Wednesday in February.

When the College Football Playoffs start on Friday, all the attention will be on players like Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Najee Harris — all former four- and five-stars. But there are many former three-stars to keep an eye on as well. Keep an eye out for these standouts:

ALABAMA

OL Deonte Brown — Brown has been around for a long time for Alabama and has emerged as arguably the most consistent lineman they have. He doesn’t have the flash or size of Alex Leatherwood but he’s key to the run and screen game.

TE Miller Forristall — Alabama doesn’t need to rely on the tight end much but remember when OJ Howard blew up a few years ago in the playoff? Forristall doesn’t not have Howard’s athleticism, not even close, but he’s a reliable weapon.

DT DJ Dale — Dale is a plugger on somewhat of a no-name Alabama defense compared to years past, but he’s key to stuffing the run and making the quarterback feel uncomfortable in the pocket.

NOTRE DAME

QB Ian Book — Book makes smart decisions and may not have the flash of the other quarterbacks in the playoff, but he makes some key plays with his feet to keep drives alive.

RB Kyren Williams — A three-star athlete coming out of high school, Williams has found his home at running back and is the heart and soul of the offense along with that offensive line.

WR Ben Skowronek — He is a transfer from Northwestern, but that doesn’t make Skowronek any higher rated out of high school. He has size and great hands and is a matchup problem.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah — His ability to get after the passer is key and he closes so well he’s constantly disrupting plays. He’s gone from raw to potentially the first round.

CLEMSON

RB Travis Etienne — Etienne was under ranked out of high school as a late bloomer who just started to hit his stride and has now become one of the best weapons in college football.

LB Baylon Spector — This seems typical of Clemson linebackers who are hard-nosed tackling machines scouted well by the coaches.

S Nolan Turner — OK, I’m cheating. Turner was a two-star in high school and now he’s one of the best safeties in the country.

LB James Skalski — His leadership overcomes any athletic issues and he always brings the lumber.

OHIO STATE

WR Chris Olave — The California wide receiver wasn’t as highly-regarded as many out west in his class, but he’s become the key to the Buckeyes passing offense.

OL Thayer Munford — He is arguably the best offensive lineman in the Big Ten and has developed so well from a raw prospect.

LB Tuf Borland — Borland is a downhill guy who loves to hit but doesn’t get enough appreciation for his work in pass defense.

DB Marcus Hooker — After his brother Malik became a first-rounder, Marcus is following along nicely as a kid who was more athlete than football player in high school.