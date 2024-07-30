Three thoughts and a prediction for USC's RBs entering fall camp
Lincoln Riley and Co. have proven that perhaps the easiest position to address or replenish through the transfer portal is at running back, where Travis Dye, Austin Jones and MarShawn Lloyd have all played pivotal roles for the Trojans as offseason pickups the last couple years.
This year, it's Mississippi State transfer Woody Marks, who went through spring practice with the Trojans and is poised to take over lead back duties with Lloyd now in the NFL.
Marks is a proven commodity and a durable running back -- 1,883 rushing yards, 1,225 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns over four seasons with the Bulldogs -- and he should be a major contributor again in his final collegiate season.
But he's not the running back we're most intrigued by on the roster.
No, that would be redshirt freshman Quinten Joyner.
On that note, let's get to our three thoughts and one prediction for USC's running backs entering fall camp ...
Three thoughts on USC's RBs entering fall camp ...
1. Quinten Joyner primed for a big breakout
If you've followed our coverage here, you know we're sky-high on redshirt freshman Quinten Joyner's chances to have a breakout season this fall.
And something tells us the USC coaches feel the same way.
We noted this at the time, but one of the most telling stats from the Trojans' spring game in April was that Joyner got just one carry (which he naturally broke for a 16-yard gain). That Woody Marks only got four carries is no surprise -- he's a proven veteran without anything else to prove in a spring game setting -- but normally a player like Joyner, who has just 18 carries at the college level, would get a longer showcase.
Unless, that is, the coaches already know exactly what they've got with him -- which they do.
"I think Quinten is going to be a big part of what we do -- I really do," coach Lincoln Riley said after the spring game. "I gave him one carry and he pops it. He pops every day, so he's going to be a really good player."
