Lincoln Riley and Co. have proven that perhaps the easiest position to address or replenish through the transfer portal is at running back, where Travis Dye, Austin Jones and MarShawn Lloyd have all played pivotal roles for the Trojans as offseason pickups the last couple years.

This year, it's Mississippi State transfer Woody Marks, who went through spring practice with the Trojans and is poised to take over lead back duties with Lloyd now in the NFL.

Marks is a proven commodity and a durable running back -- 1,883 rushing yards, 1,225 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns over four seasons with the Bulldogs -- and he should be a major contributor again in his final collegiate season.

But he's not the running back we're most intrigued by on the roster.

No, that would be redshirt freshman Quinten Joyner.

On that note, let's get to our three thoughts and one prediction for USC's running backs entering fall camp ...

