It was clear Wednesday that freshman defensive end Drake Jackson would be back in action this week after missing two games with an ankle injury. He left no doubt of that in talking with reporters.

It was far less clear whether sophomore safety Talanoa Hufanga would also make it onto the field for USC on Saturday at Arizona State.

That too seems to be likely now, as coach Clay Helton gave his final injury updates of the week Thursday after practice.

"Drake has practiced all week. I think we will get some out of him in this game," Helton reiterated. "Talanoa has practiced all week. I think we'll get something out of him."

Hufanga has also missed the last two games after dislocating his right shoulder against Arizona. It was a concerning injury given that he's broken his collarbone on that side twice in the last year.

Helton indicated that Hufanga may well need surgery after the season to prevent further reinjury to that shoulder, but the medical staff has cleared him to play and it's not a situation where they would recommend the surgery need be done now.

"At some point in time it's probably going to have to be fixed. A lot of that type of [procedure] happens after the season. My own son has had that injury before and had both shoulders and had surgery after the season," he said. "I always go by medical clearance and the confidence of the kid, and right now we took the investment of the time to really get it healed, strengthened and in a place where he can play and he's confident with it and really looking forward to having the opportunity to get back out there.

"So if any of the two go away -- if all of a sudden he's not medically cleared for whatever reason or he lacks confidence -- he won't step out there."

It's unclear how substantial a workload either player will have, but to get back their top defensive end and top safety in any capacity is good news for the Trojans as they try to close out the final three games strong and hope for some unlikely help in the Pac-12 South standings.

True to the theme of this season, though, the news wasn't all good on the injury front.

Hunter Echols, who has operated as USC's primary outside linebacker, is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery for an injury that he had been playing through for some time. Redshirt freshman Abdul-Malik McClain will likely see a larger role as a result.

"He's had it for a little bit, and it's gotten to a point where it hurts enough that he doesn't feel productive, doesn't feel confident," Helton said of Echols. "[McClain's] really a talent and he's going to get his opportunity this week. I'm looking forward to watching him -- he's put a lot of great prep into this week and I think he's going to have a big game."

It also looks like USC will be without nickel Greg Johnson, who has been in the concussion protocol this week. With his backup, freshman Max Williams, also out with a foot injury, Helton said USC will likely start freshman Kaulana Makaula at that spot. Makaula has played 61 snaps over parts of two games this fall.

And a final injury note -- running back Stephen Carr (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday after missing two games, but there's no certainty he plays Saturday.

"I think that's going to be a game-time decision. I think it's 50-50 at best and he may be one more week away -- we'll see. But he did put the pads on today and give it a go," Helton said. "Straight line, he looked good. He looked like he needed a little bit more confidence in cutting, just being honest. ... I'm going to bring him on the trip. He provides great energy and great leadership for us, and we'll see where it's at Saturday."