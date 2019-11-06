Wednesday practice report: USC's Drake Jackson says he will 'for sure' play
USC coach Clay Helton wasn't available to reporters Wednesday to provide another update on Drake Jackson's progress toward playing this week at Arizona State, but the freshman defensive end took care of that.
"Oh yeah, for sure, I can not miss another game," Jackson declared after practice Wednesday.
Jackson missed the last two games with a sprained ankle. He acknowledged he still feels it to a degree, but added, "I mean, nothing I can't fight through."
Jackson's return is significant for the Trojans as he's been the team's best pass rusher in his first season of college football. Despite missing those games, he still leads USC with 8.5 tackles for loss and is tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks. He's also simply the defense's most athletic option in containing the edge, which could be particularly useful this week against the Sun Devils.
"He brings a different versatility to the front. I think the guys did a nice job of stepping up when he wasn't there -- Caleb Tremblay did a really good job, Caleb Tremblay's a really good pass rusher also -- just the difference between Drake and Caleb is that Drake has this athleticism that none of my guys have," defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a said. "So that allows him to make plays, and not having him obviously kind of affected our numbers. Our tackle for losses probably was down a little bit. He's kind of accounted for a lot of that, so it's good to have him back."
Kauha'aha'a noted Jackson has been eased back this week, but he too confirmed everything is on track.
"We're working him back not real fast -- slowly. We don't want to rush him too much into certain things in practice. The goal is to get him ready for Saturday, and so far so good," he said.
Meanwhile, safety Talanoa Hufanga was less forthcoming or revealing about his status after missing the last two games with a dislocated right shoulder. Helton had said Tuesday that Hufanga wasn't yet involved in any contact drills, and the players practiced in shells (shoulder pads and helmets) as usual Wednesday.
"Right now I have no idea," Hufanga said of his status. "I'm just showing up and, like I said, I'm doing my part, whether that's on the field or off the field. … It's day by day, just trying to understand my role. It feels good just to be able to run again, get out here with pads on and run around. That's a big improvement. Last week I wasn't even out here."
Other injury notes
Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu didn't practice Wednesday, but Kauha'aha'a clarified it was just a maintenance day to make sure the key cog in the middle is ready for Arizona State on Saturday.
"Marlon's a little dinged up, so today's a day that we thought would be a smart decision to sit him out, let him take some mental reps and get some treatment. He'll be fine," he said. "That kid's a tough kid, man. He's had [injured] knees, he's had hamstrings, he's had backs so he doesn't blink. We had to tell him, 'Hey, listen, we've got to shut you down so we can get you healthier.'"
Outside linebacker Hunter Echols also did not practice and his status is unknown.
Running backs Stephen Carr (hamstring) and Vavae Malepeai (knee) did not practice, but they were very active working off to the side with a trainer. Helton had previously expressed optimism that one or both might be able to return next week against Cal, allowing USC to protect freshman rusher Kenan Christon's redshirt.
Nickel Max Williams had a sizable walking boot on his left foot. Helton said Tuesday that Williams' unspecified foot injury could make it an easy decision to shut him down at the four-game mark and protect his redshirt.
