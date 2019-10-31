Thursday practice report: USC injury updates and final thoughts on Oregon
The key question all week has been who will be -- or rather won't be -- playing for USC on Saturday as it hosts No. 7/8 Oregon in the Coliseum.
Trojans coach Clay Helton met with reporters after practice Thursday to provide his final updates before the game.
Helton wasn't ready to say linebacker Palaie Gaoteote would definitely play Saturday, even though the sophomore said he was "full-go and ready to go" after practice Wednesday.
"EA got some work today. I think it's going to be more of a game-time decision, but he did get work today and looked good," Helton said. "So we'll see how he's feeling tomorrow after this work and make sure there's no setbacks, so I think it will be more game-time."
As for other injured players who worked out with the trainers this week off to the side during practice -- running back Stephen Carr (hamstring), defensive end Drake Jackson (ankle) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (shoulder) -- Helton kept it vague beyond confirming that defensive end Christian Rector and cornerback Chris Steele are back, which was already known.
"All the rest of them are listed day-to-day," he said. "I think Christian's definitely back, I think Chris Steele's definitely back. We'll see [on] everybody else, they're going to be day-to-day and really game-time decisions, but EA's probably the next closest one."
Jackson and Carr would be the next two that fans might want to check in on pregame to see if there's any progress between now and kickoff.
Is Oregon the best team USC will face?
Oregon comes into this game ranked No. 7/8 in the national polls and has won seven straight since losing to Auburn in its season opener. The Ducks are 5-0 in the Pac-12.
USC has faced two other top-10 teams in Utah (at the time) and Notre Dame, beating the Utes 30-23 in the Coliseum while playing competitive in the 30-27 loss to the Fighting Irish in South Bend, Ind.
Helton was asked if Oregon was the best team USC has played.
"I haven't faced them. I think they're a really, really good team. You can see why they're ranked in the top 10, but until you play somebody you really don't know," he said. "On tape I've been extremely impressed with their skill people. I think Justin [Herbert] is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Obviously he's going to be a Day 1 NFL pick. Their running game has been very successful with multiple backs. I think the offensive line has really played really great as a unit.
"And defensively, the thing that really has stood out to me -- Justin's protecting the ball, 1 interception on the year -- and their DBs have 14 picks. They're plus 13 in that area when the ball's flying in the air. Is this a top-10 team? Yes, it definitely is. We've played two others this season and we'll see how it goes after the game. You can't really tell until you line up against [a team]."
TE Ethan Rae making progress
Freshman tight end Ethan Rae, who had surgery last fall to repair a torn ACL, has started practicing as his rehab process hits the final stage. But it doesn't seem that the 4-star prospect will be ready to get into any game action this fall.
"He's getting better. He's not medically cleared to play, but he's out there on routes on air moving and gaining confidence. HIs future is really, really bright," Helton said.
