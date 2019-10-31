The key question all week has been who will be -- or rather won't be -- playing for USC on Saturday as it hosts No. 7/8 Oregon in the Coliseum.

Trojans coach Clay Helton met with reporters after practice Thursday to provide his final updates before the game.

Helton wasn't ready to say linebacker Palaie Gaoteote would definitely play Saturday, even though the sophomore said he was "full-go and ready to go" after practice Wednesday.

"EA got some work today. I think it's going to be more of a game-time decision, but he did get work today and looked good," Helton said. "So we'll see how he's feeling tomorrow after this work and make sure there's no setbacks, so I think it will be more game-time."

As for other injured players who worked out with the trainers this week off to the side during practice -- running back Stephen Carr (hamstring), defensive end Drake Jackson (ankle) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (shoulder) -- Helton kept it vague beyond confirming that defensive end Christian Rector and cornerback Chris Steele are back, which was already known.

"All the rest of them are listed day-to-day," he said. "I think Christian's definitely back, I think Chris Steele's definitely back. We'll see [on] everybody else, they're going to be day-to-day and really game-time decisions, but EA's probably the next closest one."

Jackson and Carr would be the next two that fans might want to check in on pregame to see if there's any progress between now and kickoff.