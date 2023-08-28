As we'll do each week this season, we've compiled the 10 best soundbites from after USC's 56-28 win over San Jose State on Saturday into one place.

Of course, a lot of the talk Saturday night was about freshman Zachariah Branch's dazzling debut.

Hear from coach Lincoln Riley, Branch, rush end Jamil Muhammad and center Justin Dedich talking about the freshman phenom, while Riley and Dedich chime in on the rotation along the offensive line and freshman Alani Noa making the start at left guard, wide receiver Tahj Washington talks about quarterback Caleb Williams' incredible recovery from a dropped snap to throw a dime for a 76-yard touchdown, and Riley answers a question about whether he's already concerned about the defense.