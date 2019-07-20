USC came up a running back short of its intentions in the 2019 recruiting class, and the Trojans are still playing the waiting game right now hoping they land one of their top desired 2020 targets in highly-coveted 4-star RB Bijan Robinson (Tucson, Ariz.) and/or speedy 3-star APB Ty Jordan (Mesquite, Texas).

However things end up at that spot in this cycle could make the position an even greater priority need in 2021, and one top prospect to keep an eye on in that class is 4-star Evan Pryor (Hough HS/Cornelius, N.C.).

The Trojans offered Pryor -- No. 2 RB and No. 51 overall prospect in the 2021 class -- a few days ago, and in tweeting out the news he referred to USC as "my dream school."

TrojanSports.com caught up with Pryor to learn more about his affinity for the program and where his recruitment stands.

