Top 2025 DB Faheem Delane expects to return to USC after impactful visit

Faheem Delane, a safety from Silver Spring, Maryland, was one of a number of high-profile Class of 2025 prospects to check out USC this week while in town for the OT7 national 7v7 tournament in Huntington Beach.

Which has proved very fortuitous for the Trojans.

Delane, ranked the No. 4 safety and No. 40 overall national prospect in his class, said USC is one of the four main schools he's focused on right now in his recruitment along with Alabama, LSU and Ohio State and he expects to return to Los Angeles for another look at the program next year when he has to start narrowing in on a decision.

"Definitely, definitely, for sure. I've got family out here. I'll probably go on OV next year around this time," Delane told TrojanSports.com.

{{ article.author_name }}