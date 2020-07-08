TrojanSports - Top national prospect and priority USC target Korey Foreman names top 7

Top national prospect and priority USC target Korey Foreman names top 7
Korey Foreman, the top overall prospect in this 2021 recruiting class, has said he will take his time with the process and let it play out through the fall before any final decisions are made.
He wants to take his five official visits whenever that becomes a possibility, and after an early commitment and de-commitment from Clemson, he doesn't want to rush into another decision until he's sure.
But Foreman did formally announce the top 7 contenders in his recruitment Wednesday night, mostly including the programs known to be high on his list -- USC, Oregon, Clemson, LSU, Georgia and Alabama.
The only surprise was FCS-level Howard, a HBCU (Historically Black College or University) in Washington, D.C., and Foreman's tweet revealing the list emphasized the Black Lives Matter movement.
I am a young black man that is happy and proud of my race. The Black Lives Matter movement is and forever will be powerful and definitely never forgotten. These are the schools I will now be focusing on the most. Set the standard and— Korey Foreman (@koreyforeman54) July 9, 2020
.. be different pic.twitter.com/YDjHSndKuS
As for the latest buzz in his recruitment, Rivals analyst Adam Gorney reported this week that a pair of Pac-12 programs -- USC included -- could be positioning as the favorites.
Foreman, it goes without saying, is USC's top priority in this recruiting class.