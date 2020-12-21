TrojanSports - Top USC 2021 LB target Raesjon Davis officially decommits from LSU

It was telling when 4-star Rivals100 linebacker Raesjon Davis decided he wasn't going to sign during the Early Signing Period last week despite being committed to LSU since January.

And on Monday, Davis officially decommitted from the Tigers, which can only be viewed as an encouraging sign for USC's pursuit of the top local prospect.

The Mater Dei HS standout went in-depth with TrojanSports.com earlier this month about remaining open-minded and being impressed by the direction he saw USC heading on the field -- particularly defensively -- this fall.

"Oh yeah, definitely. I feel like they've completely changed it around a little bit. Last year, it wasn't looking too good," he said. "... Them like completely flipping it around this year, that's what really helped out and so I feel that's what's going to help out with recruiting too."

He also talked about new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando's impact on the defense.

"I like how [the linebackers] were doing it and I like how everything was just flowing to them. I like that, they're able to play fast, play physical -- that's what I like," Davis said.

Linebacker remains a major position of priority need after USC signed no linebackers last class and just one so far this cycle -- 4-star Julien Simon.