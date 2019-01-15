HONOLULU, Hawaii -- When 4-star offensive tackle Enokk Vimahi arrived at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, two weeks ago, he indicated that USC was the school to beat in his recruitment.

Then Ohio State came in with a late offer. Then he took his official visit to Oklahoma, which made a very strong impression on him.

And now, well, Vimahi has a very tough decision to make over these next few weeks. He initially planned to officially announce his choice here at the Polynesian Bowl this week, but he will instead wait and take as much time as he needs before National Signing Day on Feb. 6.

"I feel like each team is all equal. I kind of learned not to have favorites and just keeping my options open for all three, being open-minded for all three," Vimahi told TrojanSports.com as he arrived in Honolulu. "You know, when you favor one, it's kind of hard to see the other two as potential spots for you, so I'm just trying to keep my options open right now and make sure that I make the right decision for me."